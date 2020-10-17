Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Video Reveals Game's Hacker Issue

✖

Just like Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War already has a hacker problem, and it's not even out yet. Right now, this year's new COD is in Beta on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. On console, the game is largely hacker free. However, on PC, there's already a hacking problem. In other words, if the lag doesn't get you, a hacker will.

During the Alpha, hackers weren't a problem, but that's because the Alpha was limited to PS4. Meanwhile, the first few days of the Beta also didn't have a hacker problem, but that's also because it was limited to PS4. That said, now that the Beta has been opened up to Xbox One and PC, there's a hacker problem.

As alluded to, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- particularly on PC -- have had serious issues with hackers, and it looks like Black Ops Cold War will have the same problems. To play the game on PC right now, you have to have pre-ordered a copy or won a code in a giveaway. In other words, the Beta on PC isn't even open to everyone, yet hackers are already ruining lobbies.

Not my gameplay (obviously) Black Ops Cold War already has a rampant hacking issue pic.twitter.com/O3CDVDDOvU — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) October 16, 2020

For now, it remains unclear just how prevalent the hacker problem is or what Treyarch and Raven Software plan to do to combat hackers, but it's obvious whatever they are doing right now isn't working. And until it's fixed, we don't recommend turning cross-play on if you're on console.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available right now in Beta form via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Come November 13, it will fully release and be available via not only these platforms, but the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

