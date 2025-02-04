Call of Duty: Warzone Surprises PS Plus Subscribers with Free Skins

PlayStation Plus subscribers can now snag an exclusive bundle for Call of Duty: Warzone. Released today, the bundle features a bunch of extras, but the most notable part is that it includes two Operator skins. Subscribers that claim the bundle will get Grey’s Exterminator skin, as well as Nazir’s Clear Cut skin. While freebies are always nice, readers should note that the bundle is made up of items that have previously been made available through bundles. PlayStation’s store page notes that “if you have previously purchased this bundle, this PlayStation®Plus Pack will not provide any additional items.” In addition to the skins, the bundle includes:

3x Weapon Blueprints

2x Animated Emotes

Weapon Charm

Weapon Reticle

Emblem

Background

2x Sticker

2XP Player Token (1 hour)

2WXP Player Token (1 hour)

While the lack of actual new content is sure to disappoint some Call of Duty: Warzone players, it’s still a nice freebie for those that might have missed out in the past. It’s hard to be too disappointed with free content, especially when it comes to skins. It certainly beats paying for them, and both designs are pretty sleek. Readers interested in claiming the Call of Duty: Warzone – Season 02 PlayStation Plus Pack can redeem it at the link right here.

nazir’s clear cut skin in call of duty: Warzone (Image via CharlieINTEl)

Call of Duty: Warzone players should be advised that there is some fine print on the PlayStation Store page. The pack is not cross-platform supported, meaning those who play Warzone on Xbox or PC in addition to PlayStation will not be able to access it outside Sony’s platform. That might lead to some frustration for multiplatform players. PlayStation also notes that “Activision may update, replace, or remove this in-game content at any time.” It seems unlikely that Activision would actually do that, but it does seem like the kind of thing players should keep in mind.

Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone on Xbox and PC should note that this is not exclusive content; these skins can still be purchased on other platforms. That’s good news for anyone that happens to like them, but doesn’t own a PlayStation console. Following the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft, the latter company said that they are moving away from content exclusive to one platform for Call of Duty. That still seems to be the case, as there isn’t anything that can’t be obtained by other players. This bundle is just a little extra for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and the actual quality of the free content is somewhat debatable.

Just as PlayStation Plus has its own perks system, Xbox Game Pass also regularly offers these kinds of bundles for various games. This month’s Game Pass update did not include anything for Call of Duty fans, but it’s possible we could see something similar in the future!

