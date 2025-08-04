Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals Limited Edition Verdansk Popcorn Bucket

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting its own popcorn bucket. If you’re not a big moviegoer, you may not be aware that popcorn buckets are a big new craze. Since COVID, theaters have been looking for ways to not only regularly get people to go to the movie theater, but also keep them spending money. One such way has been to have limited edition popcorn buckets around new films. A ton of major blockbuster films will design specific buckets for specific theater chains and charge anywhere between $30 – $80 for them. Some of them are massive, unwieldy, and absurd, but some are also really cool trinkets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even as an active moviegoer, I haven’t really delved deep into the world of popcorn buckets myself. I have one for Scream and Saw, but they were pretty cheap and aren’t gigantic like the Galactus one. However, it remains a very lucrative business model for the movie industry. Nevertheless, it seems like the games industry wants a piece of this popcorn pie too. Recently, it was announced that Ghost of Yotei would be getting a popcorn bucket from Alamo Drafthouse. This is partially because the chain has teamed up with PlayStation to show a handful of classic samurai movies in the lead up to the release of the game.

Despite having no movie theater partnerships, Call of Duty is trying its hand at the popcorn bucket phenomenon. To celebrate the release of the new season of Call of Duty: Warzone, players can win a limited edition popcorn bucket that looks like Verdansk Stadium, one of the in-game POIs. This bucket is not available for purchase, but players can win it. Players simply have to make a tweet with the hashtag “#CODPopcornBucketSweepstakes” and tag the official Call of Duty account to enter. According to the official rules for the sweepstakes, 50 of these buckets will be given away and they are valued at $50 a pop. Whether or not this popcorn bucket will be available in any other way in the future remains to be seen, but it’s a fun little giveaway.

Turn up the heat. Pop the roof off. Introducing the Verdansk Stadium Popcorn bucket 🔥



Post @CallofDuty & #CODPopcornBucketSweepstakes for a chance to win a Verdansk Stadium popcorn bucket 🍿 pic.twitter.com/WK7tNO4fUV — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 4, 2025

All of this comes ahead of the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on August 19th at Gamescom. It’s expected that the game’s campaign will get its first official look there, though a multiplayer will likely come later as the marketing cycle tends to space out the first looks at each mode. As of right now, Black Ops 7 doesn’t have an official release date, but is rumored to release in mid-November, as per franchise tradition.