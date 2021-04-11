Call of Duty: Warzone Leaker Reveals Rebirth Night Map, Payload Mode, and New Vehicles

✖

A reliable Call of Duty: Warzone leaker has potentially revealed a number of new additions that could be coming to the battle royale shooter in the future. While none of these new pieces of content are guaranteed to arrive within the game, the way in which they have leaked means that longtime fans confidently get excited.

Coming by way of @ZestyCODLeaks over on Twitter, a number of potential new features for Call of Duty: Warzone have been found embedded in the game's current code. The first of these new pieces of content seems to center around a new wave of vehicles. Some of these possible additions include a van, police car, and a pickup truck. The leaker in question believes that these new cars could be rolled out when the new Warzone map releases.

Ambulance was originally cut, might be released with the new vehicles. Also, is the "Technical Truck" the one from Armoured Royale or that also a new vehicle? — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 7, 2021

The second major change potentially involves a new game mode for Warzone. A handful of references within the game's code talk about a mode known as Payload. Based on what we can glean from this leak, the game mode is one that would pit two different teams against one another as they try to force a payload into enemy territory.

The Script Files for the Payload mode have existed for a long time, but in the latest update they added another set that will work for Verdansk 1980S. I don't know if this means they are delaying it for the new map, planning it for both, or what., pic.twitter.com/oIfkP3eo2b — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 9, 2021

Last but not least, a new variant of the Rebirth map could also be coming. This iteration of the map would take place at night, which is something that we have seen in the past for Verdansk. Considering Infinity Ward has already done things like this in the past with Call of Duty: Warzone, it wouldn't be surprising to see this leak specifically come true in the future.

🚨REBIRTH NIGHT COMING SOON?🚨 In the S2 Reloaded update, all of the strings, videos, & and files for Rebirth Night were added to Warzone. The image below showcases that the mode will use the Season 8/CW Season 2 intro, which means it's MOST LIKELY coming before Season 3! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/NY4jSAroJf — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 9, 2021

So what do you think about all of these leaks? Do you think we'll see all of this potential content come to Call of Duty: Warzone in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available to play for free right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.