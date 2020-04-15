Call of Duty: Warzone Removes Overpowered Feature From One Playlist

Infinity Ward and Raven Software pulled one of the strongest parts of Call of Duty: Warzone from the Solos playlist to give players who are playing on their own a better chance at winning their matches. Armored trucks, one of several vehicles players have access to in Warzone, was removed from the Solos playlist after it was found that the trucks were dominating the meta. There’s nothing that’s been added in their replacement with he trucks simply being removed from that playlist only, so Solos players will have to look for different ways to get around the map if they want to keep using vehicles.

Amos Hodge, the creative director of Raven Software, tweeted about the removal of the armored trucks from the Solos mode late Tuesday night. Hodge said the removal of this feature will hopefully alter the vehicle meta which had been forming in Warzone overall but has been predominately felt in the Solos mode.

“We pulled out the big Armored Trucks from the solo playlist,” Hodge said. “Hopefully that tones downs the vehicle meta a bit.”

While vehicles have their strengths anywhere you look, the armored trucks stood out in Solos as a force to be reckoned with. Despite being slow and unwieldy when you’re trying to go off the main roads, they require a lot of resources to take out even if you’ve got teammates at your side which mean taking them out as one person could be no simple task. Players quickly found that out and built a meta around surviving in the trucks by using them as shields and weapons of destruction when possible. Solos players can still do that in Warzone if they want, but they’re just going to have to use a different vehicle from now on.

Removing a feature completely from one playlist but not from another isn’t typically a long-term solution for battle royale games, so the trucks may end up making a return in Warzone’s Solos mode at some point in the future, probably with some nerfs to make them weaker there. These sorts of games also tend to try and make things consistent in terms of power between playlists so that players don’t have to remember different values and stats when hopping from Solos to another mode, so if it’s nerfed there, it’ll probably be nerfed elsewhere, too.

For those who are having trouble taking out vehicles in Solos or other playlists, you could always try an old Battlefield trick if you’ve got a vehicle of your own.