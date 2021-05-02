Call of Duty: Warzone Confirms Streetsweeper Changes Are Coming With Next Update

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has confirmed that changes are coming to the Streetsweeper weapon in the game's next update. NRG's Joseph "JoeWo" Wohala posted his frustrations with the weapon on Twitter, prompting a reply from the game's developer. At this time, it's unclear just how big the changes will be, but JoeWo is not alone in his frustrations with the Streetsweeper. The weapon has gotten a lot of pushback on social media, and many have asked for some kind of nerf. It seems like a safe bet that most fans will be happy with the changes, whatever they might be!

The Tweets from JoeWo and Raven Software can be found embedded below.

We're taking a close look at the Streetsweeper in general. Changes are coming in the next update. No details to share just yet. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 1, 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone recently saw big changes with the start of Season 3, including a new version of the Verdansk map that has proven somewhat controversial with players. Following the release, Infinity Ward confirmed that there are a lot of long-term plans for the game. Given how serious Activision is about supporting Warzone well into the future, it seems fans can expect to see a lot of changes such as those coming to the Streetsweeper.

If Activision is serious about maintaining interest in Call of Duty: Warzone, it will have to keep making changes such as these to keep the game balanced and players happy. Not everyone is going to be as enthusiastic about potential changes; some Twitter users argued that the Streetsweeper doesn't actually need an update. At the end of the day, no developer will ever be able to make every player happy, and the most important thing is keeping a strong balance that keeps players interested in coming back. For now, fans of the game will just have to wait and see how those changes play out!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone? Are you happy to hear that the Streesweeper is going to see some changes in the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!