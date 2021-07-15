Call of Duty: Warzone Update Added Two New Features Players Are Missing

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update is out alongside patch notes, revealing and detailing every tweak and addition Raven Software has made to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S game for Season 4 Reloaded. As you would expect, the patch notes are extensive, and as a result, many players have missed some more subtle changes to the game, including two new features that are filed under "quality of life improvements," which normally aren't very noteworthy, but in this instance, they are.

The first of these two features involves the zip-lines, which have been updated so that multiple players can use them at the same time, which of course is great for teams. The second of these two features involves player loadouts. With the update, players can now edit their loadouts during their pre-game lobby in BR.

Of course, these two changes/additions are nothing more than quality-of-life improvements, but they are ones players have noticed and been pointing out in a positive light.

The #Warzone Season Four Reloaded update is going live soon! Includes various Gameplay changes, Bug Fixes, a big ol' Weapon balance pass, new Accessibility features, and more. The Patch Notes can be found here:https://t.co/rTxbRBzJiA Screenshots in the thread below: pic.twitter.com/O5coHGDeFm — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 15, 2021

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of when the game's next update will release. That said, while we don't know when the next patch will drop, we do know it won't be as significant as this update.

