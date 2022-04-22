Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk Map "Will Be Coming Back"

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone's current battle royale experiences are played on Caldera and Rebirth Island, but it looks like the original map, Verdansk, will be coming back at some point. That info comes from a recent on-stream interview with an Activision employee who said as much, though it remains unclear at this time just how this Verdansk map will be brough back and on what platforms it'll be available when it returns.

The clip in question which talked about Verdansk was shared on Twitter by Warzone player Dens1ty_ (via CharlieIntel) but has since been deleted. It's already been preserved on other sites, however, such as on Reddit where the video was hosted on one of the Warzone subreddits. It features Activision's Alex Summers confirming the return of Verdansk but without specifics detailing how that'll happen.

"Verdansk will be coming back, but it'll be coming back sometime next year," Summers said. "Do not wanna give too much away, but that map will be coming back on certain platforms sometime next year."

Ending that clip were some brief comments about "Warzone 2.0" which is intended to be the next version of Warzone to be released in the future. That experience is supposed to include a "big new map," but again, we didn't learn much else about it here since neither Activision nor Raven Software have been talking too much about the plans for the next Warzone experience beyond confirming that it's happening.

The comments about Verdansk coming to "certain platforms" has led some to believe that it'll be a mobile-only map in the future now that a mobile version of Call of Duty: Mobile has officially been announced. Some games like Battlefield 2042 have been forced to make compromises on things like map sizes when releasing for both the last-gen and current-gen consoles, but it wouldn't make much sense for Verdansk to leave behind the older systems since it's already been on them in the past, so the mobile theory seems like the frontrunner right now.

Given that the videos containing these comments have largely been deleted, it looks like this might not have been an announcement that was meant to be shared at this time. If that's the case, Activision still hasn't officially said one way or the other if and how Verdansk will come back to Warzone.