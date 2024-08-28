Call of Duty Wunderwaffe DG-2 Replica Includes Exclusive Black Ops 6 Content

Call of Duty Wunderwaffe DG-2 Replica

Activision is prepping for the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on October 25th with today’s CoD NEXT event, and this includes dropping a 1/2 scale statue replica of the Wunderwaffe DG-2 zombie-killing weapon that was first seen in Call of Duty: World at War. It Superfans that are willing to spend $350 on it will get a highly detailed replica as well as exclusive in-game Gold Lightning Camo (pictured above) that can be claimed in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

You can order the The Wunderwaffe replica statue right here at the CoD Shop while it lasts. A complete list of specifications for the statue can be found below.

1/2 Scale

ABS, PVC, Rubber

24″ L x 4″ W x 4.5″ H

3 lbs

Highly detailed parts are textured for realistic metal and wood appearance

Stand Included

Officially Licensed

Includes exclusive in-game content

The 2008 release of Call of Duty: World at War was the first game in the Call of Duty series that included Zombies mode, and it will be back for Black Ops 6 complete with a new save and quit menu. For more on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, click here.

When Is the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta?

There are two answers to the question of when the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta takes place, and those answers depend on whether you’re going to be playing in the early access version of the beta or the open one that’s available to everyone. As Activision and Treyarch announced previously, the Black Ops 6 beta will start on August 30th at 10 a.m. PT, but only for those who are able to play in early access. It’ll last from then until September 4th and will only be available to early access adopters during that timeframe.

A few days later, another beta will take place. This one will be the open Black Ops 6 beta that’s available to everyone starting on September 6th. It’ll run from then until September 9th at 10 a.m. PT with multiplayer access granted to all players at that time, though it’s unclear now if the content in the first week of the beta will differ from what’s in the second barring any changes or bugfixes Treyarch has to make.

How to Get Into the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta

For the second weekend of the beta, you don’t really have to do anything at all other than download the Black Ops 6 beta on whatever your preferred platform is and then get going. Unlike past Call of Duty betas and other opportunities that were exclusive to PlayStation as they have been for many years, this Black Ops 6 beta launches on all platforms simultaneously, so no platform exclusions here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release worldwide on October 25. When it does release, it will be available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. At launch, it will be available for standard, regular purchase, and for the first time, it will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.