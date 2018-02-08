Call of Duty: WWII, Crash Bandicoot Set Big Records For PlayStation Platforms

Activision recently held its earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2017, and it had plenty to say about its top franchises, including Call of Duty and Crash Bandicoot. But there’s one number in particular that may be of interest for those of you that picked up last year’s release of Call of Duty: WWII.

The company reported during the call that Sledgehammer Games’ latest release had no trouble setting sales records. Along with becoming the top-grossing console game of the year (even with Grand Theft Auto V still in the hunt), the game also managed to set a record as the biggest day-one digital release ever on PlayStation platforms – that’s even surpassing previously released games in the series, like Call of Duty: WWII.

That stat is part of an overall trend for the Call of Duty franchise, as it’s managed to be the number one franchise globally for eight of the last nine years. The company didn’t disclose which year that was off, but Infinite Warfare from 2016 might be a safe bet.

In addition, the company also boasted about Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy being the number one best-selling remastered collection in PlayStation 4 history. Granted, this was before the release of the stellar Shadow of the Colossus remake, which is doing pretty well for Sony thus far, so that might be an interesting fight to see down the road.

Even with its recent troubles, Destiny 2 also saw some good news, as it was reportedly the second highest grossing console game in North America for the year, and also had the largest PC launch in Activision history based on units. Activision also noted that it has a higher attach rate than the original Destiny.

So where does the year go from here for the company? It’s got more to say, we’re sure, but a new Call of Duty looks imminent, and we’re probably not too far off from seeing the return of Crash Bandicoot to some capacity, either with a new game or ports of N. Sane Trilogy. (Or maybe both!)

For now, though, fans can enjoy Call of Duty: WWII, which is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy is available now for PlayStation 4.