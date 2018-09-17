‘Capcom Beat-Em-Up Bundle’ Getting Glorious Physical Editions In Japan

By this time tomorrow (September 18), we’ll be able to partake in brawling bliss with Capcom Beat-Em-Up Bundle, which is getting a surprise release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, with the PC version set to follow a little later. But it appears that Japanese gamers will have a much cooler option available for the game.

Beat-Em-Up is only scheduled for a digital release here in the U.S., but if you can hold on until December, a special set of physical releases will be available in Japan to you die-hard collectors. And, yes, they’re worth investing in.

The physical versions are set to launch on December 6, and will be available in four different editions. These include Standard (just the game), a Collector’s Box, an e-Capcom Limited Box and an e-Capcom Limited Complete Box, for both Switch and PlayStation 4.

Priced at 3,300 yen, 11,300 yen and 13,800 yen, the packages include a bundle of Capcom arcade goodness with each copy of the game. These include posters advertising each of the included games (like Captain Commando, Final Fight, Knights of the Round and King of Dragons), as well as reissues of instruction cards from the arcade cabinets, CD soundtracks, a 64-page deluxe artbook, sticker sheets and a small manga magazine advertising the games. The pictures below give you an idea of what all is included — and it’s practically Christmas for Capcom fans.

Closer pics can be found on the official Capcom e-site, and we’re pretty sure import shops will be opening up pre-orders shortly. While we’ll still dig into the digital versions that will be available tomorrow, this looks to be a fine collectible package — and we can totally design the office with those posters and feel old-school coming into the holiday gaming season.

Capcom Beat-Em-Up Collection includes seven different games in all, including classic favorites like Final Fight and Knights of the Round, as well as Armored Warriors and Battle Circuit, two games getting home release for the first time ever. Check out the game’s trailer above.

Capcom Beat-Em-Up Collection releases tomorrow (September 18) digitally for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Nintendo Life for the scoop!)