New Last of Us 2 Update Completely Changes the Game’s Story

A brand new surprise update for The Last of Us Part 2 makes major changes to the game’s story. The Last of Us Part 2 is one of the most divisive games ever made. The game made some big story decisions that shocked players in its early hours, leaving some of them inconsolable. It was a radical departure from the first game while still embracing the darkness of that post-apocalyptic universe and was a very impactful story, even if it didn’t have the kind of impact that some players wanted. Love it or hate it, it created a strong emotional reaction for many people and that is still in achievement in of itself.

The Last of Us Part 2 is now five years old and many are wondering if we will ever see The Last of Us 3. It seems like Naughty Dog isn’t ruling it out at all, but we may be a ways away from actually seeing it. If it happens, it will likely be a PS6 game as Naughty Dog has denied that it is working on such a thing and is currently deep in development on its new sci-fi game, Intergalactic. With that said, The Last of Us Part 2 still gets updates fairly regularly, especially as more people are experiencing the story after watching the HBO TV series.

The Last of Us Part 2 Changes The Game’s Story

The latest update to The Last of Us Part 2 is arguably its biggest one in years. The new update, out today, changes the entire structure of the game’s story, which is told in a non-linear way. Players bounce back in forth between different characters, seeing their perspective on events at different times. It’s a unique structure for a game, but one that is essential for this story. With that said, enough people have played and understood the game for Naughty Dog to get a bit experimental with things. Now, this new free update allows players to play the game in chronological order.

“Through the new Chronological mode, we believe players will gain even deeper insight into Part II’s narrative,” reads a blog post from Naughty Dog. “Players will be able to see how Ellie being gifted a guitar flows so neatly into her learning to play, for example, while the journey through Seattle will showcase the fascinating parallels between Ellie and Abby’s crisscrossing journeys. You’ll see just how close they come into running into each other, how their actions impact each other, and more.”

That means you’ll be jumping back and forth between Ellie and Abby somewhat rapidly, allowing you to see just how close they always were to each other. Not only that, but the entire opening of The Last of Us Part 2 will be different. It will likely start with a young Abby before the end of the first game and eventually segue into Ellie’s flashbacks, likely taking a couple of hours to get to the game’s true opening in Jackson.

All of this makes for a pretty unique way to experience The Last of Us Part 2‘s brutal story. Naughty Dog has also added trophies for beating the game this way and players who do so will get special Uncharted Nathan and Sam Drake skins for Joel and Tommy in the game’s No Return mode. All of this content is only available in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, which is available on PS5 and PC. If you’re on PS4, you’re out of luck with this one.

