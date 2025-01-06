Carmen Sandiego Reboot Gets Release Date

Not an insignificant number of gamers got their start with computer games like the Carmen Sandiego series, which began with Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego. This first installment following the notorious master thief in her iconic all-red ensemble turns 40 this year, which naturally means it’s time for a massive reboot. The previously announced Carmen Sandiego will bring players back to the franchise with a twist, and it now has an official release date.

The character of Carmen Sandiego re-entered the spotlight with the animated Carmen Sandiego series that started in 2019. This animated series tells the story of Carmen putting her skills to use tracking down agents of V.I.L.E. (The Villain’s International League of Evil). With the new animated series already up to four seasons at Netflix, notorious for cancelling their shows early on, it’s safe to say the world is more than ready for another Carmen Sandiego game.

While Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego focused on tracking down the mastermind by following clues, the rebooted puzzle adventure game has a new angle that aligns with the plot of the animated series. Specifically, players will be able to play as Carmen Sandiego herself in a story-driven campaign that’s poised to have players step into the vigilante role as they track down other notorious criminal masterminds. All while wearing the iconic red hat and coat, of course.

Carmen Sandiego in her upcoming gaming reboot

In addition to the great wardrobe, playing as Carmen Sandiego means access to a variety of state-of-the-art spy-style gadgets and plenty of opportunities to travel the world as you gather intel to solve puzzles and track down VILE’s most-wanted criminals. The game will include a story campaign as well as “classic” modes that resemble the original games fans know and love.

New Carmen Sandiego Reboot Coming in March 2025 – But Sooner for Netflix Members

Originally announced as coming in “first quarter 2025,” Carmen Sandiego has its official release date – March 4th, 2025. The original game that launched the series came out in April, so it’s a fitting spring release for this massive reboot of the franchise. The newly rebooted Carmen Sandiego will be available on Mobile via Netflix Games, on PC via Steam, and across consoles on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. It will cost $29.99 for the Standard Edition and $49.99 for the Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition includes two cosmetic skins, an additional Where in the World Anniversary Caper adventure, and a digital Art Book and Soundtrack for the game.

Netflix Games is getting Carmen Sandiego early

The game’s mobile debut via Netflix Games, however, will come a little sooner. This iOS and Android version will be available starting on January 28th, 2025 – just a few short weeks away. That means Netflix subscribers can try out the mobile version of the game a few months early, before its global launch on other platforms on March 4th. For everyone else, pre-orders are now available on console. The Deluxe Edition is 20% off when you preorder, while quick day-of-release access looks to the primary preorder perk for the Standard Edition.

For those who want a physical copy to add to their collection, Gameloft has also announced a 40th Anniversary Physical Edition of the game. This version will be available for Nintendo Switch and PS5 and comes with the Standard Edition Base Game, Deluxe Edition DLC, and some physical bonuses like a global map, city location stickers, and a Collector’s Edition Sleeve. These will go on sale mid-April 2025 to coincide with the official 40th anniversary of the Carmen Sandiego franchise.