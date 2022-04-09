Castles of Burgundy Gets Special Edition

Ravensburger has announced a deluxe version of its popular and award-winning game Castles of Burgundy. Earlier this week, Ravensburger announced that they would launch a crowdfunding campaign for a deluxe edition of Castles of Burgundy, a tile placement strategy game that was originally released in 2011. Notably, the crowdfunding campaign will be run on Gamefound, a board game-focused crowdfunding campaign alternative to Kickstarter. Ravensburger previously announced that they were investing in Gamefound earlier this year. Castles of Burgundy: Special Edition will be co-produced by Awaken Realms, the board game publisher that originally founded Gamefound.

Originally published in 2011 and designed by Stefan Feld, Castles of Burgundy is a European-style strategy game in which players build a princedom around their castle, collecting various tiles from a common depot. At the start of each round, players roll two six-sided dice, which determine the type of tile they can add to the board and where they can place the tiles. Different tiles score different amounts of victory points, and players can use workers to manipulate their dice roll in order to get a different number if they need access to different kinds of tiles. Gameplay takes place over five rounds, with a winner determined at the end of the game based on victory points.

While the rules of Castles of Burgundy will remain unchanged, the art style and graphic design will be updated in the Special Edition for a better user experience. Other game components will be upgraded too, with the central castle replaced with a 3D resin piece and metal coins and better quality tiles as well. There will also be unspecified stretch goals for the upcoming campaign as well.

More information will be released about this new version of Castles of Burgundy in the coming weeks ahead of the crowdfunding campaign’s launch in May. As of now, there is no information as to whether Castles of Burgundy: Special Edition will get a retail release, or what the price point for the new game will be.