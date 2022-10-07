CATAN Comes to Life on Consoles in 2023

CATAN will be getting a console edition in 2023. Dovetail Games has announced CATAN: Console Edition, a new digital adaptation of the popular tabletop game CATAN. The game will support both local multiplayer play and online play for up to four players. Interestingly, the game will also come with a ranking system, so players can test their mettle against other ranked players around the world. Local gameplay will also include QR codes for each player to scan to keep track of their resources without other players having immediate access to it.

CATAN (formerly known as Settlers of Catan) is a classic board game in which players compete for resources to build the best colony on an uninhabited island. Players earn victory points for each town and city they get on the board, along with having the longest road or by having the largest army (which they score by playing the most knight cards.) Players can also choose to make trades for resources, which has led to the popular saying "Give me wood for your sheep." CATAN was one of the first Euro-style games to reach worldwide popularity and has spawned numerous spinoffs and expansions.

This is the second digital version of CATAN, following a version published by Asmodee Digital. Online servers for that game shut down earlier this year, due to the shuttering of Amazon's GameSparks servers being shut down. That version was also available on the Nintendo Switch, a console not being supported by the new CATAN: Console Edition.

CATAN: Console Edition will be available for both Playstation 4 and 5 consoles, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series S consoles.

