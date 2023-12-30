New CATAN Game Announced

A new CATAN game is coming that focuses on the challenges of energy production and consumption. This week, CATAN GmbH announced CATAN – New Energies, a brand new standalone game that combines classic CATAN mechanics with power plants and environmental events. Players will need to decide whether to invest in clean energy resources or cheaper fossil fuels, the latter of which can have disastrous environmental effects for the island. Players will start off with cheap fossil fuels that cause pollution events and disrupt resource production. However, as renewable energy sources are invested in, players will be rewarded, although all players will have to work together to decrease the amount of pollution on the island. While there are multiple ways to win the game, if the game ends with pollution levels too high, the player who has invested the most in renewable resources will win.

To keep in the spirit of the game, CATAN GmbH is attempting to minimize the game's environmental impact by producing the game using sustainably-sourced wood and paper and no plastic pieces.

CATAN – New Energies is one of two games announced for release next year by CATAN GmbH. The game maker has also announced CATAN – Starfarers Duel, a remake of the classic Starship CATAN game that's made for two players. That game will be released in Q1 2024. The CATAN franchise is also just over a year away from the 30th anniversary of the original publishing of Settlers of CATAN, which will surely feature some fanfare for the game and its publishing partners.

CATAN – New Energies will be released in Q2 2024.