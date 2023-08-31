CD Projekt Red Details Revamped Police in Cyberpunk 2077 Update

In September, Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its first and only expansion Phantom Liberty. The expansion gives players a brand-new "spy-thriller" storyline to play through, as well as a new location to explore and several new characters to meet including Solomon Reed who is played by Idris Elba. However, with Cyberpunk 2077 only getting one expansion, developer CD Projekt Red is also taking this opportunity to give players several fixes that they've been asking for since the base game launched at the end of 2020. This long list includes things like improved vehicle combat and an expanded police system. The latter update was given a full blog post today from the developer, breaking down exactly how it will work.

Essentially, CD Projekt Red has taken the Night City Police Department and made them much more dogged and deadly. If you break the law, they will track you down with a level of tenacity that wasn't seen in the original release. The developers have implemented a "Heat" system which functions similarly to the "Wanted" system popularized in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Cyberpunk 2077 takes it up another level though by introducing a Max Tac mini-boss when you hit five stars that can come in different archetypes to ensure you're always on your toes.

If you're caught by the NCPD, they'll have no mercy, so you'll want to keep your distance as best you can. If you're able to stay out of site, you'll start to notice NPCs dynamically move away from you, as you've become a bit less interesting. That said, the NCPD seems to have plenty of tools at its disposal to take you down, so come prepared for a fight if you decide to break the law.

What is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty's Release Date

Phantom Liberty releases on September 25. One thing to keep in mind is that you need a copy of the base version of Cyberpunk 2077 to play. This is not a standalone title. Phantom Liberty is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, because of all the changes being implemented with the expansion, CD Projekt Red will not be bringing this release to PS4 or Xbox One.

Why is CD Projekt Red Not Making More Cyberpunk 2077 Expansions?

CD Projekt Red previously put out two massive expansions for The Witcher 3, which led many fans to assume Cyberpunk 2077 would get more than just Phantom Liberty. However, the developer announced that players would only be treated to a single expansion no matter how well Phantom Liberty sold. The decision isn't a monetary one. Instead, it relates to changes in CD Projekt Red's development plans.

Up through Cyberpunk, CD Projekt Red has been using its own proprietary engine to develop its games. However, the team has made the decision to switch to Unreal for its future releases. Because the team is no longer using the REDengine, it won't be doing any further expansions for Cyberpunk 2077. Fortunately, that means the team is moving development over to whatever's coming next. The team currently has four different projects in the works, including a sequel to Cyberpunk and the next game in The Witcher franchise.