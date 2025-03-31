Square Enix Teasing “Various Projects” Related to Final Fantasy 9 This Year

Final Fantasy IX has long been one of the most popular entries in the franchise, and it seems the game will be getting its due in 2025. Square Enix has launched a new website to celebrate the RPG’s 25th anniversary, and the publisher is already teasing that fans can expect to see “various projects, including merchandise and collaborations.” In fact, the website currently has several items up for preorder, including figures, plushes, soundtracks, and more. That’s exciting enough on its own, but it’s possible this could finally lead to an official announcement for a remake of Final Fantasy IX.

Rumors about a remake of Final Fantasy IX have been circulating online for nearly 4 years. In 2021, Nvidia’s GeForce Now accidentally leaked a list of many unannounced games in development from major publishers. Nvidia claimed at the time that the list included “speculative titles,” but the years since have seen many of those games confirmed as authentic. A remake of Final Fantasy IX was on that list, but remains one of the few games that has yet to be announced or confirmed in any way.

Since the list’s publication, Square Enix has carefully avoided talking about the project, even as rumors about the remake of Final Fantasy IX have continued to persist. In 2023, Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb said that “it’s definitely real.” More recently, the leaker Nate the Hate stated that the game is “in active development” and that “maybe we’ll see it launch in 2026.” If Square Enix really is planning to announce “various projects” this year, it’s possible we could see the project finally confirmed, with a release planned for next year or beyond.

If Square Enix has been waiting for the right moment to announce a remake of Final Fantasy IX, the game’s 25th anniversary seems like the perfect opportunity. The RPG was first released on the original PlayStation back in July 2000 in Japan, with players in North America having to wait until November to see what it had to offer. Since then, Final Fantasy IX has earned a stellar reputation. The game’s cast in particular remains quite popular after all these years; at the very least, this anniversary celebration should give fans an opportunity to finally get some new merchandise based on the characters.

For now, Final Fantasy IX fans will just have to wait patiently to see what 2025 will bring. There is a perception that Square Enix puts a little too much of its focus on Final Fantasy VII, and not enough on other games in the series. After years of Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith hogging the spotlight, it could finally be time for Zidane, Garnet, and Vivi to get some much needed love from the company. Hopefully this anniversary celebration proves an exciting one, regardless of whether we finally get to see the long-awaited remake.

