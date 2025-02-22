Civ 7 Update 1.1.0 Previewed Ahead of Patch Notes

Recently, Civilization 7 celebrated its first full week out in the world with a quick recap of gameplay stats. Gamers learned that Confucius started strong as the most popular leader in the game and that most players started off in Rome. However, many are still waiting on updates from Firaxis Games about fixes for some of the bugs and UI issues making Civilization 7 less than ideal for many gamers. Recently, Firaxis Games shared an update that includes a look at what’s coming in the next major update for Civilization 7. Update 1.1.0 will deliver additional UI improvements, tweaks, and more player-requested fixes for the game.

Firaxis Games hasn’t shared the exact timeline for the next major Civilization 7 update. However, they did note they’ll give more details on the exact timing for version 1.1.0 sometime next week. In the meantime, they’ve offered a quick preview about what they’re working on to keep players in the loop as they continue to make the game better for everyone.

Civ 7’s most popular leader in week 1

In their update, the Civilization 7 developer notes that the game’s first three patches were admittedly a bit of a rush job. As the post puts it, these patches “were done rapidly to tackle some of the most immediate fixes.” And indeed, these patches in response to Advanced Access player complaints addressed some of the most glaring concerns. In fact, the fixes brought the game’s Steam rate up from Mostly Negative to Mixed. That said, there’s still progress to be made as Firaxis Games works on further improving Civilization 7.

Civ fans can expect a more in-depth look at the upcoming 1.1.0 update next week, when Firaxis is set to reveal their development roadmap. In the meantime, Firaxis Games has shared the key features they’re looking to address with the patch. These include:

Several UI improvements

Tweaks to the game’s AI

Console fixes

Re-enabling cross-play multiplayer

Currently, console versions of Civilization 7 are a bit behind the PC version due to the speed of the initial patches. That led Firaxis to disable cross-play multiplayer since the games are working from quite different versions. It’s also been a source of frustration to console gamers, who are working with an older, less streamlined version of the game. With Update 1.1.0, Civilization 7 should be a more consistent experience across platforms, allowing for the return of cross-play.

The current content roadmap for Civilization 7

The update from Firaxis also highlights that the team is moving from the quick fixes of earlier patches to “several larger feature requests.” These updates will be based on community feedback, likely including more involved updates to the game’s UI to bring it up to player standards. The exact nature of this more in-depth fixes for Civilization 7 should be unveiled when the developer releases their development roadmap next week.

As Firaxis Games works to incorporate player feedback into their future updates for Civilization 7, additional feedback is welcome. This week’s update ends by thanking players for their notes and encouraging fans to continue submitting their thoughts via Discord and Steam.

