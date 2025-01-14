Civilization 7 Adds Cosmetics and Mementos as New Rewards for Players to Earn

The next installment in the Civilization series is still about a month away, with Civilization 7 set to arrive on February 11th. As the release date approaches, the developers continue to provide Dev Diary updates about what fans can expect from the next Civilization game. The most recent Dev Diary digs deep into some brand new systems coming to Civilization 7, which will introduce new ways to encourage players to make the game their own.

In this most recent update from the developers, players got some insight into the thinking behind Civilization 7‘s new meta progression features. These elements are part of the Legends System, which adds ways for players to get rewarded through multiple playthroughs, not just in a specific save file. Part of the goal here is to make the game feel more manageable, breaking the massive campaign into smaller acts. As part of that, the game introduces new pathways for players to explore, including new Paths.

Foundation paths preview for Civilization 7

These Foundation and Legend Paths are a way of tracking gamer progress through the game. It’s something like a quest log for playing the game itself, tasking players to complete various challenges, such as playing as a specific leader or completing certain milestones like discovering lighting as Ben Franklin. And of course, any good quest log brings rewards to earn as tasks get checked off.

Players Will Earn Cosmetic Collectibles and Mementos just for Playing Civilization 7

Alongside the new Paths feature, players will be able to earn rewards for “playing the game how you want to play it.” The rewards include two main kinds of rewards: Cosmetic Collectibles and Mementos.

For Cosmetic Collectibles, players might imagine skins for characters, but these are a slightly different approach. These rewards will let players modify their Player Card, an in-game profile card. These cards show up in-game on the main menu, as well as in the lobby for multiplayer games. On them, players can display their earned Cosmetic Collectibles, including Badges, Banners, and Titles. This will let players show off their in-game achievements, either on display for themselves or to other players in the lobby.

The Mementos slot in Civilization 7

If players prefer in-game rewards that actually interact with gameplay rather than a virtual trophy case, that’s where Mementos come in. These are special types of equipment that players can attach to their leader’s during game setup, giving them special bonus effects. Each leader can have up to two Mementos equipped, and there will be over 100 options that gamers can earn by completing Paths.

Combined, the Cosmetic Collectibles and Mementos provide two very different options for players to feel rewarded for playing Civilization 7 through multiple unique playthroughs. These features will let gamers keep a virtual record of their accomplishments and will also offer in-game benefits, combining two ways of making players feel engaged. For those curious to dive into the new Paths and earn these special rewards, Civilization 7 will be here on February 11th, bringing these features with it.