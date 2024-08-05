Civilization 7 Gameplay Event Coming Soon

Earlier this summer, developer Firaxis officially revealed Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 at Summer Game Fest 2024. Fans had been hearing rumors for months before the reveal, so it wasn’t a massive surprise, but it was still one of the larger announcements at Geoff Keighley’s summer showcase. However, the Civilization 7 team didn’t share any gameplay at the event. Instead, fans were treated to a short CG trailer which simply revealed that Firaxis is working on the next game in the long-running strategy franchise. Fortunately, Firaxis recently announced that Civilization 7‘s gameplay showcase is dropping later this month.

In the new blog post, Firaxis confirms that the Civ 7 gameplay showcase will drop on August 20th. For those keeping track of major video game events in 2024, you’ll note that’s the same date as Keighley’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, which is by design. The Civ 7 gameplay showcase will debut as part of the event, meaning Keighley was able to secure both the initial reveal and the first look fans get of the gameplay. The new trailer will feature over 20 minutes of action, and players will hear from the developers about the “revolutionary new chapter in the franchise.”

Players who are attending Gamescom can also stop by the Firaxis booth to check out the game for themselves. The Civ 7 team will also make the trek to Seattle for PAX West and host a developer panel on August 31st. There, fans will get even more insight into Civ 7‘s development as Firaxis looks to build up as much hype as possible to end the summer.

Alongside this first look at gameplay, fans are hopeful that Firaxis will announce the release date for Civilization 7. As of the most recent update, all we know is that Firaxis is targeting a 2025 launch date. With this gameplay reveal hitting in August, it seems likely that Firaxis will target early 2025, but that’s purely speculation at this stage. Hopefully, Firaxis clears things up for fans who are waiting with bated breath for the next game in the long-running franchise.

When it does launch, Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 will come to PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. Unlike Civ 6, it looks like the game will launch across all platforms at the same time, though Firaxis may need to push back the console releases depending on how development progresses over the next several months.