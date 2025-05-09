New Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Update Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 smashed records, proving it not only a game of the year contender but also one of the best games of all time based on its Metacritic scores. Developer Sandfall Interactive isn’t content to rest on its laurels, however, and has published the first major patch outside of minor hotfixes. The patch is fairly extensive, containing a long list of bugs and issues that are being fixed, but also includes some gameplay balancing with various weapons and skills. The bugs address both errors with gameplay and peripherals, such as problems on Steam Deck and other hardware.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The majority of Update 1.2.3 for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are bug fixes. Players using Steam Deck, an ultrawide monitor, or a mouse and keyboard will notice many quality-of-life improvements. Functionality on both the mouse and keyboard has been improved, and the display for ultrawide monitors now works as intended and looks better than ever.

Gameplay fixes in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 extend to multiple areas. Players previously could get stuck on the world map, and this problem has been addressed in various locations, especially with Esquie. General fixes, such as New Game+ bosses, free aim, and story choices have also been included. Finally, multiple skills and weapons have seen their issues taken care of, too. This includes issues with Lithelim, Blizzon, Medalum, and Stendhal.

We have included the full details of Clair Obscur’s: Expedition 33 Update 1.2.3. patch notes below.

clair obscur: expedition 33 gustave.

Steam Deck

Fixed backgrounds of various menus not displaying properly on the Steam Deck

Various Ultrawide Fixes

Gameplay no longer becomes zoomed after a cutscene occurs in ultrawide resolutions

The Options menu image will no longer be stretched in ultrawide resolutions

Combat UI now adapts correctly to ultrawide resolutions

Game will no longer minimize upon changing settings in ultrawide resolution

Cutscenes won’t letterbox in 32:9 aspect ratio

Title screen now displays fullscreen when the game is launched in ultrawide resolution

Mouse and Keyboard

UI button prompts in Expedition Menu are now visible and fully able to be triggered with Keyboard

Mouse buttons do not become unresponsive after first use

With mouse cursor on screen, using ‘WSAD’ or directional arrows to navigate in UI or trigger any other functionality will no longer hide the cursor instead of doing the intended action

Left Mouse-button click will no longer block the player from using Keyboard to navigate menus

Mouse input is not lost after the first Jump counter attack if it is pressed only once

Fixed areas of the world map where you can get stuck:

Between lanterns scattered on the ground near Stone Wave Cliff portal

While walking on the ship wreck near the Forgotten Battlefield level entrance

Between lanterns on the ground near Bourgeon encounter next to Stone Wave Cliffs level

Between two small rocks located between Spring Meadows and Abbest Cave

Between vases and corals when jumping from rooftopps

Between various rocks

In ruins behind Flying Manor level entrance

Near the bridge between Flying Waters and Spring Meadows

In the rocks on the World Map, near Flying Waters

Next to hardened land, close to the Flying Waters location exit

Fixed situations where Esquie specifically would get stuck (poor guy):

When taking off from paint bridges, making him fall through the bridge and restrict movement

When flying into bottom parts of levitating structures near Visages

Near the Flying Waters entrance level

Near a giant hammer when traversing close to Blades’ Graveyard level

Weapon and skill fixes and tuning:

Fixed Lithelim attribute scaling not working at high level. Reduced initial Vitality scaling from A to C (will still end at S at max level). Added Luck scaling starting at D.

Fixed Blizzon attribute scaling not working at high level. Reduced initial Luck scaling from B to C (will still end at S at max level). Added Defense scaling starting at D.

Fixed Medalum third Lumina doubling all damage in Virtuose Stance instead of doubling only Burn damage.

Stendhal: Reduced damage by 40%.

Other fixes