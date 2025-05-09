New Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Update Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 smashed records, proving it not only a game of the year contender but also one of the best games of all time based on its Metacritic scores. Developer Sandfall Interactive isn’t content to rest on its laurels, however, and has published the first major patch outside of minor hotfixes. The patch is fairly extensive, containing a long list of bugs and issues that are being fixed, but also includes some gameplay balancing with various weapons and skills. The bugs address both errors with gameplay and peripherals, such as problems on Steam Deck and other hardware.
The majority of Update 1.2.3 for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are bug fixes. Players using Steam Deck, an ultrawide monitor, or a mouse and keyboard will notice many quality-of-life improvements. Functionality on both the mouse and keyboard has been improved, and the display for ultrawide monitors now works as intended and looks better than ever.
Gameplay fixes in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 extend to multiple areas. Players previously could get stuck on the world map, and this problem has been addressed in various locations, especially with Esquie. General fixes, such as New Game+ bosses, free aim, and story choices have also been included. Finally, multiple skills and weapons have seen their issues taken care of, too. This includes issues with Lithelim, Blizzon, Medalum, and Stendhal.
We have included the full details of Clair Obscur’s: Expedition 33 Update 1.2.3. patch notes below.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Update 1.2.3 Patch Notes
Steam Deck
- Fixed backgrounds of various menus not displaying properly on the Steam Deck
Various Ultrawide Fixes
- Gameplay no longer becomes zoomed after a cutscene occurs in ultrawide resolutions
- The Options menu image will no longer be stretched in ultrawide resolutions
- Combat UI now adapts correctly to ultrawide resolutions
- Game will no longer minimize upon changing settings in ultrawide resolution
- Cutscenes won’t letterbox in 32:9 aspect ratio
- Title screen now displays fullscreen when the game is launched in ultrawide resolution
Mouse and Keyboard
- UI button prompts in Expedition Menu are now visible and fully able to be triggered with Keyboard
- Mouse buttons do not become unresponsive after first use
- With mouse cursor on screen, using ‘WSAD’ or directional arrows to navigate in UI or trigger any other functionality will no longer hide the cursor instead of doing the intended action
- Left Mouse-button click will no longer block the player from using Keyboard to navigate menus
- Mouse input is not lost after the first Jump counter attack if it is pressed only once
Fixed areas of the world map where you can get stuck:
- Between lanterns scattered on the ground near Stone Wave Cliff portal
- While walking on the ship wreck near the Forgotten Battlefield level entrance
- Between lanterns on the ground near Bourgeon encounter next to Stone Wave Cliffs level
- Between two small rocks located between Spring Meadows and Abbest Cave
- Between vases and corals when jumping from rooftopps
- Between various rocks
- In ruins behind Flying Manor level entrance
- Near the bridge between Flying Waters and Spring Meadows
- In the rocks on the World Map, near Flying Waters
- Next to hardened land, close to the Flying Waters location exit
Fixed situations where Esquie specifically would get stuck (poor guy):
- When taking off from paint bridges, making him fall through the bridge and restrict movement
- When flying into bottom parts of levitating structures near Visages
- Near the Flying Waters entrance level
- Near a giant hammer when traversing close to Blades’ Graveyard level
Weapon and skill fixes and tuning:
- Fixed Lithelim attribute scaling not working at high level. Reduced initial Vitality scaling from A to C (will still end at S at max level). Added Luck scaling starting at D.
- Fixed Blizzon attribute scaling not working at high level. Reduced initial Luck scaling from B to C (will still end at S at max level). Added Defense scaling starting at D.
- Fixed Medalum third Lumina doubling all damage in Virtuose Stance instead of doubling only Burn damage.
- Stendhal: Reduced damage by 40%.
Other fixes
- Boss encounter in Stone Wave Cliffs can now be finished on NG+
- You will no longer be blocked by the Journal UI window after opening the first Journal in the Spring Meadows
- Fixed being unable to shoot in Free aim while exploring levels due to worn triggers
- Lune and Monoco no longer spawn in same place during end of theirs Level 6 relationship quests if they are completed without going to camp
- If at camp you pick “remember the objective”, then quickly choose to “go to sleep” and immediately after press “leave”, the screen no longer goes black
- You can no longer trigger the “Discovering the truth” cutscene in Old Lumière a second time in a row, splitting the party forever with only Verso and Maelle in it.
- Update to rolling credits