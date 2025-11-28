Classic ’90s Horror FPS Coming to Consoles for the First Time with New Remaster

Much as we love a shiny new game, many of us have a soft spot for retro games. The nostalgia of a beloved game that you played during a formative time just can’t be beat. For some of us, that’s Nintendo platformers like Yoshi’s Story. For others, it’s the first PC shooter that helped you hone those quick reflexes. And one cult classic horror shooter from 1997 is about to make a comeback in a big way, with a new remaster and an expansion beyond PC for the very first time.

Blood originally released for PC in 1997 and is widely considered one of the best classic first-person shooters around. The newer Blood: Fresh Supply remaster arrived on Steam back in 2019, where it found a new audience to the tune of Very Positive reviews. Despite a few snags at launch, the remaster was a pretty faithful modern rework, with one big downside: the game still wasn’t available on consoles. Now, Nightdive Studios is getting ready to release another remaster of Blood. And this time, it’s coming to consoles.

Blood: Refreshed Supply Remasters Original For Consoles, With New Missions and Features for All

Image courtesy of Monolith Productions, Nightdive Studios, Warner Bros. Games, and Atari

Why remake a game that’s already seen one remake? Well, that’s kind of a good question, and Nightdive certainly has a compelling answer. Despite the success of Blood: Fresh Supply, there was room for more improvement. And this latest remake of Blood is bringing it, including finally bringing the 1997 classic shooter to consoles.

Blood: Refreshed Supply will release on December 4th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, with a Switch 2 version in the works for 2026. But a console port isn’t the only reason to look forward to his second remaster of the hit classic. When it arrives, Refreshed Supply will replace the prior remake on platforms like Steam and GOG. The new, definitive remaster of Blood brings a few key upgrades that even PC players who’ve enjoyed Fresh Supply may want to experience.

Here’s everything new with this latest remaster:

Modern Performance: Up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS on PlayStation 4|5 and Xbox One and Series X|S

Up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS on PlayStation 4|5 and Xbox One and Series X|S Fully Customizable Controls: Keyboard, mouse, and controller support tailored for modern play

Keyboard, mouse, and controller support tailored for modern play Enhanced Modding Tools: Expanded mod support, including compatibility with existing community creations

Expanded mod support, including compatibility with existing community creations Multiplayer Mayhem: Local split-screen and cross-platform online play for up to eight players across co-op, PvP “Bloodbath,” and 4v4 “Capture the Flag” modes

Local split-screen and cross-platform online play for up to eight players across co-op, PvP “Bloodbath,” and 4v4 “Capture the Flag” modes Classic Sound Options: Switch between CD and MIDI music for an authentic retro experience

Switch between CD and MIDI music for an authentic retro experience Complete Content Collection: Includes the Plasma Pak and Cryptic Passage expansions

Includes the Plasma Pak and Cryptic Passage expansions New Blood Awaits: Two new mission scenarios, Marrow (available at launch) and Death Wish (free post-launch), inject fresh carnage into the classic campaign

Image courtesy of Monolith Productions, Nightdive Studios, Warner Bros. Games, and Atari

With new missions and expanded mod support, this isn’t just a few graphical tweaks to Blood: Fresh Supply. The new game will bring back prior DLC and add new features for players to enjoy. While PC gamers won’t get a free upgrade, they will get a discount if they want to pick up the new version. And for those who prefer their shooters on console, now is your chance to finally experience the classic old-school shooter for the first time.

Blood: Refreshed Supply releases on December 4th. It will cost $29.99 across platforms, with a discount available to PC gamers who already own Blood: Fresh Supply on Steam or GOG.

Are you excited to revisit Blood with this new remaster and console debut?