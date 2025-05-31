Acclaimed Game Codenames Is Getting a New Version 10 Years Later

Word clue game Codenames is a casual tabletop gaming staple in many homes. And believe it or not, the game is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year. Since the original version arrived in 2015, Codenames has seen several themed spin-offs with twists on the original concept. We’ve had Marvel Codenames, Harry Potter Codenames, and more. Now, the game is celebrating its 10th birthday in style with a brand-new version. And as publisher Czech Games Edition puts it, this isn’t just “a reprint with a sparkly bow.” The new edition of Codenames is a modernized refresh of the game we know and love.

Since arriving in 2015, Codenames has seen many iterations. From spinoffs to translations into over 45 languages, the game has remained a popular option for casual yet clever gameplay. Now, the Codenames relaunch for the original game will arrive on July 1st. Soon after, Codenames: Duet and Codenames: Pictures will also get new versions in Q3 and Q4 of 2025. To celebrate the anniversary and relaunch, Czech Games Edition created this fun (and star-studded) announcement video.

The video is part announcement and part celebration, as Czech Games Edition celebrates the success of Codenames and its upcoming relaunch. With over 16 million copies sold and a few awards under its belt, Codenames has plenty to celebrate. And with the 10th-anniversary edition on the way, so do fans.

What’s Different About the Codenames Relaunch?

So, what can you expect from this shiny new version of Codenames? Here’s what’s been changed for the relaunch:

New art for the box and everything inside, including word cards and secret agents

Eco-friendly, updated packaging with a card stand made from recycled materials

A fine-tuned, “smarter” word list using data from Codenames Online to create a more satisfying gameplay experience

Simplified rulebook to make it even easier to learn the game

Basically, this is everything you love about Codenames, but made even better. With a refreshed word list and new art, the game will feel brand new without losing its original charm.

Codenames box art from Czech Games Edition

The 10th-anniversary edition of Codenames arrives on July 1st, and pre-orders are available now via the Czech Games Edition website. Pre-orders end on June 23rd, with games shipping out in July 2025. You can also pre-order the relaunched edition of Codenames: Duet. Though the exact release date isn’t yet available, the website notes it will also ship during July 2025.

In addition to the new relaunch for Codenames, CGE is working on a few more projects for the franchise. Duet will soon arrive in the Codenames app, and a refreshed Codenames Companion is on the way too. Not only that, but the publisher is teasing even more on the way. According to their post about the 10th-anniversary edition, this relaunch is “a hint of what’s still to be unveiled.” So, it sounds like we’ve got more exciting news on the way in the near future.