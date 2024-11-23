College Football 25, Madden 25, EA FC 25, and NHL 25 Get Biggest Discounts Yet

EA Sports College Football 25, EA Sports Madden NFL 25, EA Sports FC 25, and NHL 25 all just got their biggest discounts yet thanks to Black Friday. In other words, each game is cheaper than they ever previously have been.

To this end, EA Sports College Football — or CFB 25 as some call it — is currently 57 percent off on both Amazon and Best Buy, making it $29.99. Amazon has this deal for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game, while the Best Buy deal is limited to just PS5.

The same exact deal is available for EA Sports Madden NFL 25 as well. To this end, Amazon has the same $29.99 deal for the PS5 and PS4 versions. Meanwhile, Best Buy has the same offer for the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions.

As for EA Sports FC 25, Woot has the Nintendo Switch and PS5 version of the game for $29.49. Meanwhile, Amazon has the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions for $29.99. GameStop has the Nintendo Switch version for $29.99, as does the Nintendo eShop, Target, and Humble Store. And then Best Buy has the same $29.99 deal for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions.

Last but not least, the PS5 version of NHL 25 is currently $32.79 on Amazon. The cheapest Xbox Series X|S version of the game also comes from Amazon, but it is a little more expensive at $34.97. Walmart, Best Buy, Microsoft Store, and the PlayStation Store have similar deals for various versions of the game at $34.99.

How long any of these deals are going to be available, we don’t know. The assumption is they will be live through Black Friday and possibly through Cyber Monday considering they are all Black Friday deals, but this has not been confirmed. Whatever the case, this is the cheapest each and every game will likely be for the remainder of the year. It is possible any of the games could end up being cheaper around Christmas time, but typically the Black Friday discounts are larger.