Concord Gets First Update, Patch Notes After Launch

The first-party PlayStation game Concord from Firewalk Studios is officially out now as of Friday following the end of its early access period. Alongside Black Myth Wukong which also came out this week, Concord has been the talk of the gaming space for the past few days, though not for the same reasons that Black Myth Wukong boasts. Cocord’s player numbers on Steam have been pretty abysmal since launch with no real indication that they’re going to be going up anytime soon, though it’s impossible to discern the number of people playing on the PlayStation 5 right now.

Despite things looking grim for Concord, Firewalk Studios still has things to fix and changes to make like we’d expect from any post-launch updates, and the first of those updates after release has landed as of today. The developer put out a set of patch notes on Saturday to detail everything that’s new in Concord alongside a list of known issues it’s looking to fix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those patch notes for the first post-launch Concord update and the list of known issues can be found below:

Concord Patch Notes

Summary

Performance improvements

In-Game and Audio improvements

In-game Issues

“Weapon Bob” setting will now function as selected.

Issue with Lark’s teleport ability not being available upon respawn if previously deployed should be fixed.

Audio improvements related to stability and projectile sounds.

General performance optimizations and crash fixes.

PC Issues

Improvements to mitigate performance degradation over long periods of gameplay.

Known Concord Issues

In-Game Issues

You may experience Requeue option not being available. We are working to resolve.

You may briefly receive an incorrect notification about cross-play being turned on and off again.

Your settings and cross-play status will not change unless you manually change them in the settings or join a squad whose leader has a different setting than yours.

Upon logging in from a disconnection, you may receive notifications for all your entitlements. Nothing has changed for your entitlements.

Stats on business cards may not be fully up to date. This will correct itself with time.

Solo Play

There may be circumstances where you are unable to respawn. You can go to the character select to fix this.

Join In Progress

Sometimes late joiners will see friendly In-Air Columns with the enemy color (In-Air Columns indicate a character is flying above your view).

Players may lose a stock of their default variant if their team wins a round after joining late, even if they did not play that character.

Late joiners on Rivalry might join in the spectate state. This is due to the timing of the round being close to the end, and the late joiner will be able to play the following round.

There is a known issue that occurs when you restart the client, and you may need to re-equip your customizations. Your customizations have not been lost. This is currently under investigation for a fix.

PC Issues