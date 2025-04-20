New York Times Connections Answers for April 20th

Finding today’s Connections harder than looking for Easter Eggs? We at ComicBook have got you covered, as we’ve got the correct answers and categories, alongside hints and tips, for today, April 20th’s Connections from The New York Times. Strands and Wordle are some of NYT’s best, but you’d be hard pressed to find any game like Connections anywhere, especially when it comes to challenge. In regard to today’s puzzle, we have a great lineup of words, but the categories can be quite deceiving despite the jolliness of the Easter holiday. Therefore, we have played today’s puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

When you play The New York Times’ Connections, you get 16 different words, and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from late-night snacks or chocolate brands to Bible books or words that sound like animals. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some fun Easter-themed words.

For today’s Connections, the words are a fun bunch, just like days before, with some being themed around the Easter holiday today. Especially with today, keep in mind that many of the words have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to aim for the obvious, like Easter, in this case. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Bar, Joke, Bunny, Shirt, Dye, Whip, Sock, Peep, Egg, Gander, Hip, Rubber Bands, Look, Basin, Code, and Glance.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: What can you see?

Green: Make things groovy

Blue: Other examples include bones and a case

Purple: Scotch comes after, but these can come prior

If you want to know the correct themes for April 20th’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Glimpse

Green: Needs for Tie-Dying a Shirt

Blue: Things You Can Crack

Purple: Words Before ‘Hop’

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are today’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Glance, Gander, Look, Peep

Green: Basin, Dye, Rubber Bands, Shirt

Blue: Code, Egg, Joke, Whip

Purple: Bar, Bunny, Hip, Sock

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.