New York Times Strands Answers for March 14th

Trying to find hints and answers for today’s Strands? You’re in luck, as we got all of the answers, including today’s Spangram, for March 14th’s Strands puzzle for The New York Times, as well as a few tips and tricks to help you up your puzzle game. Despite the success of Wordle and Connections, Strands has provided many with a fun word-search experience that keeps players coming back for more. For today’s Strands, the theme, “Fillin’ Good!” goes full on with the wordplay. Luckily, we at ComicBook have completed the puzzle for March 14th and can help you figure out what the Spangram and answer words are.

In Strands, the main goal is to find words or phrases that relate to the topic mentioned within the grid and letters given. To find out the true meaning of the main theme, you’ll need to find the Spangram, which when found, can help you solve the puzzle. Usually it will be a phrase or word, like dog breeds or horror films. Still, both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the Spangram and theme so, in the case of dog breeds, possible words would be poodle or labrador.

The theme for today’s Strands is “Fillin’ Good!”.

Today’s Strands puzzle for March 14th, like yesterday, isn’t too difficult if you’re able to figure out the wordplay. Today’s theme for Strands is “Fillin’ Good!”. A play on the phrase ‘Feeling Good’, the usage of ‘filling’ could imply something that needs to be filled? While some Strands puzzles have themes that require looking at each word, sometimes, they may be authentic descriptors of the themes and words in it. There are seven different words, including the Spangram. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is just desserts.

When looking for the Spangram in Strands, something to remember is that the Spangram will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters, especially vowels, on the outer rims of the board and look for any awkward spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know the Spangram in today’s Strands, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Classic Pies.

If you want to know all the words, which are all pie flavors and fillings (aptly done for Pi Day, which is today, 3/14), in today’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Blueberry

Pecan

Classic Pies

Pumpkin

Peach

Cherry

Apple

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.