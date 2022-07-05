Controversial Stranger Things Season 4 Monopoly Game Is On Sale Now

Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix, bringing "an explosive and exhausting ending to an extended journey" as Patrick Cavanaugh noted in his ComicBook.com review. However, parts of that journey were spoiled back in May when key plot points were leaked in an upcoming version of Stranger Things Monopoly from Hasbro. The controversial board game in question is now available to pre-order online, and we have all of the details below. Spoiler warning!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Stranger Things Season 4 Monopoly spoilers revealed on the game's cards caused series creators Matt and Ross Duffer to have a "total meltdown", though a simple lack of oversight on the part of the producers appears to be at the root of the problem. The sheer size and reach of the brand means that merchandise approvals can fall through the cracks. The user that first shared the Stranger Things Monopoly images on Reddit claimed the game was obtained at "a nationally recognized retailer and purchased fair and square by a consumer. Nobody stole it; nobody leaked a sample."

That said, with Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 in the books, it's finally safe for a proper launch. Pre-orders for the board game are live here at Entertainment Earth for $27.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout). A listing is also available here on Amazon, though it was inactive at the time of writing. That should change soon. The game s expected to ship at some point later in July.

According to the description on Amazon, the latest Stranger Things Monopoly edition features new locations featured in Season 4, along with tokens that include Hopper's police truck, a Demogorgon, Hawkins High School crest, a slice of Surfer Boy pizza, a Walkman, and Dustin's baseball cap. "Players add Cassette Tapes to locations; Cerebro and Hellfire club cards add excitement to gameplay."

As you'll see in the image gallery below, the game also incorporates Vecna's Mysterious Grandfather Clock. "Rolling the clock symbol on the die means Vecna has opened a Gate to the Upside Down! Players must spin the clock to find out where danger is lurking."

The complete Season 4 of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.