Stranger Things Creators Reportedly Had "Total Meltdown" Over Monopoly Game Spoiling Season 4

Spoilers and leaks for highly anticipated movies and TV shows can emerge in a variety of ways, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that an upcoming Stranger Things-branded Monopoly game features images that spoil events of Season 4. Despite series producers keeping a close eye on merchandise from the series that is released in order to give approvals, the sprawling nature of the brand means it's likely approvals of the game were seemingly overlooked. Understandably, Netflix was disappointed with the reveal, though the outlet claims that series creators Matt and Ross Duffer had a "total meltdown" over the key plot points being revealed. Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on May 27th.

Images from the game emerged earlier this year, though the user who shared images on Reddit claim the game was obtained at "a nationally recognized retailer and purchased fair and square by a consumer. Nobody stole it; nobody leaked a sample."

Previous seasons of Stranger Things have also earned Monopoly tie-in games, so it seems to be somewhat of a mystery as to how the Season 4-branded games were able to hit shelves. A source close to the series shared with the outlet, "Lessons have been learned and, I expect, there will be more cohesion going into Season 5."

Season 4 of Stranger Things will be released in two parts, with the first batch of episodes being unveiled later this month while the second half of the season will debut on July 1st. It's unclear if the images spoil both volumes of episodes or just the first batch.

The new season is described, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

This is far from the first time a piece of merchandise has spoiled a major event in a highly anticipated release, with the soundtrack to Star Wars: The Phantom Menace hitting shelves before the movie was in theaters, and included the track "Qui-Gon's Noble End."

