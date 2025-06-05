First Witchbrook Dev Blog Shows Off the Game’s Immersive Magical World

Witchbrook has been on many gamers’ wishlists for so long, it’s hard to believe we’re finally getting updates. Developer Chucklefish has been pretty quiet throughout the game’s early development. But with the release window narrowed in, we’re finally getting a look at the magic that’s gone into this exciting upcoming cozy game. Today, Chucklefish released its first Witchbrook Dev Blog, highlighting the world simulation elements of the magical life sim. Featuring several shiny new gameplay clips, this dev blog has gamers even more excited to get their letter to attend Witchbrook College.

This new dev blog, shared via the official Witchbrook website, is the first of a series. Each new entry will give gamers a behind-the-scenes look at a different element of the game. For the first edition, Chuckefish’s own CTO, Rodridgo, takes future magic school students on a tour of the immersive features that bring Witchbrook‘s world to life. One of the developer’s core goals for the magical life sim was to make it “a rich world simulation.” In other words, the team wants the game’s setting to feel dynamic and lifelike, not just a static backdrop for the characters.

That means that the town of Mossport, one of the game’s key settings along with Witchbrook College, changes with the seasons. As the dev log puts it, “the city itself adapts” with people dressing in different outfits to suit the weather, even changing their schedules to suit the shift. The town will also get new decorations with the seasonal changes, helping it feel like a living, breathing space. What’s even more exciting is that the changes won’t happen overnight. Rather than wake up to a town full of flowers on Spring Day 1, the city will fill up with flowers as the season goes on. You can get a look at the shift of the seasons with the new Flower Timelapse footage shared along with the dev blog:

Another element that makes Witchbrook feel more lifelike is that its day-night cycle will also change with the seasons. Days will get longer or shorter depending on the season, just as they do in the real world.

Witchbrook Seeks to Fill Its World With Compelling NPCs

Of course, a game’s setting isn’t complete without the people that inhabit it. Mossport and Witchbrook College will be home to hundreds of “unique and diverse citizens” alongside the major characters. Background NPCs fall into different archetypes, from students to tourists and beyond. NPCs will have a variety of requests for the player to fulfill, and each follows a unique daily routine. These routines take place with or without the player present, ensuring that the world feels authentically alive.

Similarly, traffic also features a fully-fledged simulation that follows the rules of the road (in Britain, at least). Standing in the way of traffic can indeed create a traffic jam of epic proportions, and you’ll be able to ride the bus around Mossport to take in the sights.

All of this is achieved using Witchbrook’s unique Halley game engine. It involves two levels of simulation to keep everything in the world running, with higher graphics support for what’s happening around the player and lower fidelity to keep track of everything outside your field of vision. That means the game keeps track of what NPCs are up to without wasting resources on animating things that are currently invisible.

If this is what Witchbrook has to show off in just one dev blog, it’s likely there’s plenty to look forward to with future updates. The next dev blog will take a closer look at Witchbrook College itself, showing off some of the activities we’ll get up to while attending magic school. I don’t know about you, but that sounds like one to look out for! Be sure to check out the full Witchbrook Dev Blog #1 to see all the behind-the-scenes footage of the game in action.

Witchbrook is set to release in winter 2025 for PC, Nintendo Switch & Switch 2, and Xbox consoles.