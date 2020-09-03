Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Won't Get Any More Updates

✖

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has received its last update with no more plans for additional content in the works according to the game’s developer Beenox. The update released in March that included the Beenox Pack was the last one the game would receive. Beenox confirmed the news on social media this week in response to requests about when players would see new content added. While the news might be a letdown to those still playing the racing game, it came with some positive implications for the new Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time game releasing in October.

Beenox shared a statement with its community on Twitter to address the topic of any potential Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled updates planned for the future. After numerous updates since the game’s release that added more content like some of Crash Bandicoot’s friends, the game’s updates have come to an end.

It’s not all bad news for Crash Bandicoot fans though since Beenox is still working on the franchise. The developer said in its statement that part of the reason the racing game will no longer get updates is Beenox has been brought on to help with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

“Unfortunately the March update with the Beenox Pack was our final update to the game and there is no additional content in the works,” the statement from Beenox said. “Part of the reason is that we’re hard at work on some other incredible projects, including making the N. Verted modes in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (which will blow you away), and some other things we can’t quite mention yet. All the current game modes and features for CTR Nitro-Fueled, including Online Multiplayer, Leaderboards and the Pit Stop, will continue on.”

The N. Verted mode, also known as the “Inverted Mode” when it’s not stylized in Crash Bandicoot fashion, is one of the features that’s been revealed for the new Crash Bandicoot game releasing in October. This mode allows players to replay levels that become mirrored among other changes.

“N. Verted levels are a beefed-up version of mirror mode that takes place in another dimension, literally,” a preview of the N. Verted levels explained. “These levels offer new aesthetics that may even effect gameplay mechanics in certain instances. Our Bandicoots will have to complete these levels with new caveats such as splattering paint to see a safe path forward or running at the speed of an old timey film reel while playing in a new vintage environment.”

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is scheduled to release on October 2nd.