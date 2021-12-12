Watch Critical Role’s New Opening Credits

Critical Role has debuted a brand new opening credit sequence. This week’s episode of Critical Role features a brand new opening sequence, showing the cast in action. The opening sequence splits between the cast “exploring” a tabletop map and the group celebrating in slow motion at the actual table. Several easter eggs can also be seen throughout the episode, ranging from a lantern featuring a Vox Machina logo on it (which comes from the show’s current set) to cast member Laura Bailey showing off her love of dice. You can see the full opening sequence below:

The show’s new theme song was written by cast member Sam Riegel and Peter Habib, with the full cast (which includes Riegel, Bailey, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O’Brien, Travis Willingham, and Ashley Johnson) performing the lyrics. According to Ray, who also serves as creative director for the Critical Role studio, the opening sequence was filmed over the course of three days using practical effects. Real colored smoke was used in the background, as seen in this behind-the-scenes video courtesy of Sam Riegel:

Critical Role is a D&D actual play show featuring a group of voice actors playing through elaborate Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. The show is credited as one of the reasons for Dungeons & Dragons‘ recent mainstream success and is widely considered to be one of the most successful “let’s play” tabletop livestreams. Over the past several years, Critical Role has grown into a full-fledged media empire. In addition to its weekly programming on Twitch, Critical Role is also developing an animated series for Amazon Prime and has a large merchandise line that includes everything from comics published by Dark Horse to Funko POP! figures to young adult novels. Critical Role also recently launched its own tabletop publishing house. The series also has an active partnership with D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast, with two official D&D books taking place inside Critical Role‘s Exandria setting. Critical Role is also publishing their own D&D sourcebook Tal’Dorei Reborn, next year.

Critical Role posts VOD of their most recent episode every Monday and also releases a podcast version of episodes every Thursday. You can also watch Critical Role episodes live on Thursday at 7 PM PT on their Twitch channel.