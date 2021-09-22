Critical Role Comics Series Gets David Mack Variant Covers

Comics superstar David Mack will illustrate variant covers of an upcoming Critical Role comics series. Dark Horse has announced that David Mack will illustrate a series of variant covers for Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria – The Bright Queen that will only be on sale at the Things From Another World comics shop. Things From Another World is selling individual variant cover comics for $9.99 or in a bundle for $34.99. The David Mack variant of the first issue can be pre-ordered from Things From Another World’s website through September 27th. You can check out the first Mack variant below:

ComicBook.com first reported on the news that Critical Role and Dark Horse would launch the Tales of Exandria series last December. While the first comic was originally due to hit comics stores in March, delays pushed the series back to October of this year.

The description for Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria – The Bright Queen reads as follows: Focused on side characters and stories from the world of Critical Role, the first Tales of Exandria comic series centers around Leylas Kryn, the Bright Queen of the Kryn Dynasty. This series is written by Darcy Van Poelgeest (Little Bird) with Critical Role Game Master Matthew Mercer, and features art by Coupleofkooks, colors by Cris Peter, and letters by Ariana Maher.

Leylas has spent multiple lives in her pursuit to assemble the Luxon. With her eternal lover Quana at her side, she will stop at nothing to use its power to bring a Golden Age to the people under her rule. When what seems to be the final piece of the Luxon appears nearby, Leylas sends Quana to collect it…with consequences that may threaten the entire Kryn Dynasty!

Dark Horse also has plans to release several other Critical Role comics in the coming months, including mini-graphic novels focused on the origins of the Mighty Nein. Dark Horse currently publishes its Vox Machina: Origins series, which re-tells early adventures of the Vox Machina party prior to when Critical Role launched.