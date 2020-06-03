Critical Role Confirms New Volume of Vox Machina Origins Comic is Coming

Critical Role's popular comics series will return for a third volume. Today, Dark Horse released the finale to Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Series 2, which shows the earliest adventures of the show's first campaign characters before Critical Role went on the air. The last page of the comic confirmed that Dark Horse has plans to publish more Critical Role comics, as a small textbox promised that the adventures would continue in "Vox Machina Origins Series 3." Although not necessarily a surprise to many fans, given the overall success of the Critical Role comics, this does mark the first confirmation that a third volume of Vox Machina Origins is in the works.

Critical Role is a popular webseries that features a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. While the show started in 2015, the cast of Critical Role had played D&D together for several years, and their Vox Machina characters were already well-established heroes when the show started. Vox Machina Origins serves as a way to bridge the gap between the start of the campaign and the start of the show, giving fans a glimpse of Vox Machina before they became the heroes we know and love. The first volume of Vox Machina Origins showed the team joining forces for the first time, while the second volume showed their attempt to rescue their friend Grog from a dangerous spell. By the end of Vox Machina Origins Volume 2, the entire Vox Machina team had officially assembled.

No creative team for the next volume of Vox Machina Origins has been announced. The most recent volume featured well known comics writer Jody Houser on scripts and Olivia Samson on art. Samson also drew the first volume of the series. Matthew Mercer, the DM of Critical Role, is also credited for the overall story of the comic.

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Series 2 #6 is on sale now.

