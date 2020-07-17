Critical Role Answers One of Its Biggest Mysteries From Campaign One

(Photo: Critical Role)

Last night's episode of Critical Role answered one of the biggest lingering questions from its Vox Machina days. [Spoilers for Campaign 2: Episode 100-102 follows.] The 102nd episode of Critical Role's second campaign revealed that the NPC Viridian, a one-legged woman with druid-like powers living on the island of Rumblecusp, was actually Vilya, Keyleth's missing mother who disappeared before the events of the first campaign. Vilya had disappeared while conducting her Aramante, a traditional journey to the various elemental planes that results in a member of the Ashanti becoming leader of their respective tribe.

Keyleth, a member of Vox Machina played by Marisha Ray, joined Vox Machina while on her own Ashanti, following in the footsteps of her missing mother. Keyleth learned that Vilya had completed the trips to the Elemental Planes of Earth and Fire, but went missing during her trip to the Elemental Plane of Water. While the Water Ashanti went looking for her, all they could find was a single leg.

Fans suspected that Viridian might actually be Vilya due to her missing leg, but the confirmation didn't come until tonight's episode when Caduceus cast Greater Restoration, restoring Viridian's missing memories. Vilya revealed that she had been on the island for 25 years, her memories erased as a result of staying on Rumblecusp Island under the presence of Vokodo, a strange entity that lives inside of the volcano at the heart of Rumblecusp Island.

Now that her memories are restored, it'll be interesting to see what Vilya does next. She represents one of the strongest ties between Critical Role's two campaigns, and could potentially be what causes a direct crossover between the two campaigns. While Critical Role has previously featured a few small tie-ins between the two campaigns, including the appearance of Allura, a beloved NPC from the first campaign. However, this is the first time that one of the unanswered questions from Campaign 1 has been answered in the current campaign, and opens the door to some even bigger surprises in the future.

Critical Role airs new episodes on their Twitch channel at 7 PM PT on Thursdays. New episodes are also available on demand on their YouTube channel every Monday.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.