Mica Burton to Guest Star on Critical Role

Internet personality Mica Burton will guest star on the next episode of Critical Role. DM Matt Mercer made the announcement at the end of this week’s Critical Role episode, which took place in front of a live audience at Gen Con. Burton is a prolific cosplayer and Internet personality who also works as an interviewer for the Overwatch League. Burton is also a D&D enthusiast, and recently played in a livestreamed game at D&D Live 2019, which served to introduce D&D’s upcoming adventure Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus.

Critical Role is a popular webseries that follows a group of voice actors through their weekly Dungeons & Dragons campaign. The series has attracted a massive fanbase, with each episode receiving hundreds of thousands of views. Earlier this year, Critical Role raised over $12 million on Kickstarter to fund the making of an animated series featuring characters from their first campaign. In addition, the show regularly sells out events at conventions at Gen Con. For instance, this weekend’s live show took place at Indianapolis’s Murat Theatre, which holds 2,500 people. In a testament to the popularity of Critical Role, the live show sold out in minutes.

Burton will be the seventh guest player on Critical Role’s Season 2 campaign. Other players include actress Deborah Ann Woll, D&D designer Chris Perkins, voice actresses Ashly Burch and Sumalee Montano, actor Khary Payton, and D&D web personality and DM Mark Hulmes. Other guest stars from the show’s previous campaign include Joe Magnaniello, Patrick Rothfuss, Chris Hardwick, and Felicia Day.

New episodes of Critical Role air every Thursday on the show’s Twitch channel at 10 PM ET. Episodes are also posted on the show’s YouTube channel and are available in podcast form.