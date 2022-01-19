Critical Role Teases Mysterious New Threat in Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn

A new faction has emerged in Tal’Dorei after the events of Critical Role’s first campaign. Earlier this week, the Critical Role-owned Darrington Press released Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn, a brand new D&D sourcebook that provides a detailed breakdown of the continent of Tal’Dorei in the aftermath of Vox Machina’s fight against the Chroma Conclave and Vecna. The book serves as both a campaign setting guide with new rules and adventure hooks and as an intriguing update on what has happened to the beloved NPCs and locales seen in Critical Role’s first campaign in the 25 years that has elapsed since that story wrapped up.

One of the more intriguing parts of Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn is the emergence of a popular new faction in Tal’Dorei with potentially sinister designs. The League of Miracles is a group of mercenary mages who helped to rebuild Emon and other cities in the aftermath of the Chroma Conclave’s takeover of Tal’Dorei. The group uses magical cat-like constructs called Adranachs in their work and quickly became a rising force in Tal’Dorei, in part because the Tal’Dorei Council owes the group a significant amount of coin for their part in rebuilding the continent far ahead of schedule. To emphasize the group’s importance in the new era of Tal’Dorei, an adranach appears on the cover of the book itself, seemingly attacking an airship over Whitestone while the iconic characters representing various subclasses introduced in the books fight back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The League of Miracles is also wrapped in secrecy. The group has a mysterious leader known only as the Wonderworker who psychically communicates with their inner circle and has only made a handful of public appearances. The group also employs a number of less than savory mages, bringing in cultists, necronmancers, and blood mages to fill out their ranks. The League of Miracles seems unsavory, although their true goals and the identity of the Wonderworker are both open to speculation.

Because the League of Miracles exists as an opposing force to Vox Machina and their allies and one of the group’s two named NPCs in the book is a worshipper of Vecna, it certainly seems that the group is meant to act as an antagonistic force in Tal’Dorei. It’s interesting that the group’s sway in Tal’Dorei largely exists because of the naïveté of the Tal’Dorei Council and their inability to contend with a group that’s acquiring power through means other than pure force and might.

Of course, the big question is whether the League of Miracles will be content to remain in Tal’Dorei or if their influence will spread to other continents, such as Marquet, where Critical Role’s current campaign takes place. And is the Wonderworker a brand new character to Critical Role or are they an existing NPC who is keeping their identity a guarded secret? There are plenty of questions to be answered, whether that occurs within a Critical Role campaign or at your table in a game set in Tal’Dorei.

Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn is available now from Critical Role.