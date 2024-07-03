Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins Library Edition Volume 2 Announced

Dark Horse has announced a second collection of Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins graphic novels. ComicBook can exclusively announced that Dark Horse Comics will release a second and final volume of Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins Library Edition, a collection of several graphic novels detailing the origins of The Mighty Nein. The new Library Edition will collect the origin stories of Mollymauk Tealeaf, Beauregard Lionett, Fjord Stone, and Caduceus Clay. Each Mighty Nein Origins graphic novel’s creative team includes both Matthew Mercer (the DM of Critical Role) and the cast member who played that character, along with a host of talented writers, artists, colorists, and letterers. Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins Library Edition Volume 2 will be available in bookstores on December 3rd and in comic shops on December 4th.

You can check out the new cover for the collection, by Robynn Frauhn, down below.

Dark Horse has an extensive Critical Role comics line that includes The Mighty Nein Origins graphic novel collection, a series of Vox Machina Origins miniseries detailing the pre-stream origins of the popular Vox Machina adventuring group, and a Tales of Exandria miniseries that explores further tales about various Critical Role side characters.

In addition to the new Library Edition, Critical Role has a busy rest of the year planned. The show’s popular Exandria Unlimited miniseries will return this month in place of weekly Critical Role episodes and the third season of The Legend of Vox Machina is due out later this year.

The following stories appear in Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins Library Edition Volume 2:

● Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Mollymauk Tealeaf by Matthew Mercer, Taliesin Jaffe, Jody Houser, Hunter Severin Bonyun, Cathy Le, and Ariana Maher.

● Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Beauregard Lionett by Mae Catt, Marisha Ray, Matthew Mercer, Guilherme Balbi, Diana Sousa, and Ariana Maher.

● Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Fjord Stone by Chris “Doc” Wyatt, Kevin Burke, Travis Willingham, Matthew Mercer, Selina Espiritu, Diana Sousa, and Ariana Maher.

● Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins—Caduceus Clay by Taliesin Jaffe, Matthew Mercer, Kendra Wells, Selina Espiritu, Eren Angolini, and Ariana Maher.