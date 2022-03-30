Critical Role: The The Legend of Vox Machina Action Figures Are Shipping Now

Earlier this year, McFarlane Toys launched action figures based on The Legend of Vox Machina animated series, which is streaming now on Amazon Prime. Dungeons & Dragons fans will know that the series is based on the first D&D campaign of Critical Role, a web series that has become an online phenomenon since its debut in 2015. The first two figures in the series are Percy and Vex’ahlia, and this is your last chance to pre-order them before the April 1st release date. You can order Percy here on Amazon and Vex here on Amazon for $24.99 each.

Note that pre-orders for both figures opened up to additional retailers today, including Walmart Entertainment Earth. Links for those options can be found below. Both figures feature up to 22 points of articulation along with weapon accessories and a figure base.

Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina Wave 1 Vex’ahlia: Walmart / Entertainment Earth: “Opinionated and sassy, Vex’ahlia is one half of the twin duo Vex and Vax. An expert tracker and archer, she’ll cut down a hidden target from 200 yards, often backed up by her giant (and adorable) bear, Trinket. A woman of action and a natural leader, Vex may at times be reckless, but she’ll look fabulous doing it.”

Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina Wave 1 Percy: Walmart / Entertainment Earth: “Wealthy, refined, and a bit of a know-it-all, Percy brings much needed class to the murderous proceedings. And when he encounters enemies against whom he has a personal vendetta, Percy shows a much darker side to both his personality and his inventions.”

Critical Role is a popular web series featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The series launched on Geek & Sundry back in 2015 and has turned into a web behemoth, spawning comic book series and art books, selling out theaters for live shows, and eventually spinning out into its own studio and production company. Critical Role even broke records when it raised over $12 million on Kickstarter for an animated series, which was later picked up by Amazon Prime and renewed for a second season.

If you haven’t checked out the Amazon Prime series yet, you can check out Season 1 right here. You can keep up the latest updates on the series right here.