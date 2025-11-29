Cryptic Teaser Sparks New Hope for Elder Scrolls 6 Trailer Coming Soon

It’s been several years since Bethesda officially announced The Elder Scrolls 6. Since that first teaser trailer, we’ve had precious little new information about the game. Recent comments suggested that Bethesda’s Todd Howard didn’t plan on a long lead-up to the game’s release. For many fans, that crushed hope for any new trailers or gameplay details any time soon. But a recently posted teaser about the upcoming Game Awards has sparked new rumors that Elder Scrolls 6 just might make an appearance after all.

The Game Awards are, theoretically, an awards show. And they do give out plenty of accolades every year. But for many gamers, the real draw of the event is its star-studded lineup of new game trailers and reveals. Many big projects have had their first reveal at The Game Awards over the years, and 2025 isn’t likely to be any different. However, Bethesda’s silence combined with Todd Howard’s recent shadow drop comments made an Elder Scrolls 6 trailer seem unlikely. But a new teaser from Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has some fans hoping we might finally see more from Bethesda’s next big RPG after all.

Fans Think The Elder Scrolls 6 Just Might Drop a New Trailer in 2025 After All

Todd Howard recently told fans that Elder Scrolls 6 was going to be a while, and also heavily implied the game might pull an Oblivion Remastered and shadow drop. But even if the game itself might be a ways off, some fans are hoping a recent teaser image just might be hinting at the game’s first real trailer dropping this year. The post is pretty vague, with little text and just one image, but Elder Scrolls fans will take our hope where we can get it.

The image is captioned “regal.inspiring.thickness” and features a cliff face with what looks to be carved or embedded skeletal warriors. In the background, we can make out desert sand and Joshua trees. I’ll admit, the image doesn’t exactly scream Elder Scrolls to me, but I seem to be in the minority there. The top-voted response to the teaser from Keighley reads “ELDER SCROLLS 6. PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD LET IT BE. ELDER SCROLLS 6.” Clearly, many fans are hopeful this teaser just might suggest Bethesda has plans to show off something about the next game in the franchise.

The image certainly does have fantasy RPG vibes, but it’s also got a desert setting that doesn’t quite bring the lush fields of Tamriel to mind. That said, the region isn’t entirely without sandy areas, and the setting for Elder Scrolls 6 is merely rumored, not confirmed. So it certainly is a possibility. In fact, one poster has circled a few details in the image that could be linked to the Elder Scrolls franchise.

I’ll be the first to throw my hopes behind getting a new Elder Scrolls 6 trailer at The Game Awards this year. But this teaser is vague enough, it could be almost anything at this point. In fact, quite a few people think it’s likely a teaser for a new God of War, instead. Others think that it could be teasing something new for Diablo 4 or the Diablo franchise.

The Game Awards are still a few weeks away, set to air on December 11th. We may get a few more cryptic teasers in the lead-up, but it’s likely we won’t know exactly what’s in store until the actual livestream.

