Crysis 4 Announced by Crytek

Crysis 4 has officially been announced by developer Crytek as being in the early stages of development. That’s basically all the direct information about the new video game that has been revealed other than the fact that it will be “a truly next-gen shooter” and that Crysis 4, while a totally expected name for the thing, is only just a working title at the moment. Similar to how Blizzard announced a new “unannounced” survival video game yesterday, the whole point of the announcement appears to be specifically tied to the recruitment of new developers.

“Right now the game is in the early stages of development so it will be a while yet,” says Avni Yerli, Crytek CEO, as part of a longer blog post about the new video game, “but we wanted to bring you the news at this time as we are so hyped for the future, and to let you know that we will be listening to our community.”

You can check out a brief announcement trailer, and the blog post itself, for yourself embedded below:

We're excited to announce we’re working on the 4th instalment in the Crysis series. We want you to join us on our journey and become the hero you were destined to be.



Watch the teaser and read the blog post for more information on the journey ahead.https://t.co/ksAPRoP9K6 — Crytek (@Crytek) January 26, 2022

“Crytek has a proud history of working with our community to develop the games you want to play,” continues Yerli in the blog post. “Crysis is incredibly important to so many people – it’s beloved by gamers everywhere, and some of those working in the industry today are doing so because of the original game – so we want to make sure the next instalment in the franchise lives up to all of your expectations.”

As noted above, Crysis 4 — which is a working title only at the moment — is officially in the early stages of development. There is no announced launch window or even platforms at the moment. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Crysis franchise in general right here.

What do you think of the announcement of Crysis 4? Are you looking forward to learning more about the upcoming sequel video game?