Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest Revealed With $40,000 Prize Pool

Cosplayers across the gaming community may want to get those crafting skills ready. That, of course, if you haven’t already. After all, we have seen some rather interesting characters in all of the Cyberpunk 2077 footage released so far, but that is to be expected given the fact that it is based in the future and it is in the cyberpunk genre. That said, CD Projekt Red has officially announced a cosplay contest for fans to put together their best Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay based on a character from the game and try their chance at winning a piece of the $40k prize pool.

Cosplayers will be able to submit their entries into the contest until the end of November 2019. This can be done two different way: online and offline via five different gaming events that take place between now and November. Those who don’t win the first time around at the offline events can try again at another event and even submit an entry online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The contest tasks you with creating the most authentic cosplay of an existing Cyberpunk 2077 character,” reads the game’s website. “You can use any official trailers, gameplay videos, screenshots and art for the game as reference, or turn to our character cosplay guides, which will be available soon.” As for the five gaming events where the cosplay contest will take place, those can be found below:

Gamescom (Cologne, Germany), Aug. 21-24

PAX West (Seattle, USA), Aug. 30-Sep. 2

Tokyo Game Show (Tokyo, Japan), Sep. 12-15

Igromir (Moscow, Russia), Oct. 3-6

Paris Games Week (Paris, France), Oct. 30-Nov. 3

Five winners of the offline qualifiers and five finalists from the online qualifiers will comprise the group of 10 cosplayers that take part in the Grand Finale, which is set to take place in 2020. The prize pool consists of $40,000, Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Editions, the opportunity to appear on the cover of a gaming magazine, and more. For those wishing to learn additional information, including how to enter, rules, and more, those can be found on the contest’s website.

As for Cyberpunk 2077, the game is currently scheduled to arrive on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more about the upcoming title:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

What do you think about this? Will you be entering the Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay contest? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!