Cyberpunk 2077 Fan Calls Keanu Reeves “Breathtaking,” Gets Free Collector’s Edition

Cyberpunk 2077’s big reveal during E3 was met with rave reactions from those in attendance and from another unlikely fanbase: Keanu Reeves‘. The actor took the stage during Microsoft’s presentation after it was revealed that he would be in the game which reignited the crowd into a frenzy once again. One individual who was in attendance told Reeves that the actor was breathtaking, and while the fan got an unforgettable exchange with Reeves from that moment, they’ll also be getting a free copy of the Collector’s Edition of Cyberpunk 2077.

The person in question who shouted out to Reeves is Peter Sark, a YouTuber with a focus on Xbox content. In the video below, you’ll see the exchange between the two when Reeves talked about Cyberpunk 2077 and said what players will do in the game “is really going to be breathtaking.” Sark responded by saying that Reeves was the breathtaking one to which Reeves said not only was Sark breathtaking, but everyone in attendance at the show was.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If that exchange wasn’t enough, the official Cyberpunk 2077 account responded to the user’s video to say that they’ve also earned themselves a free copy of not only the game but its premium Collector’s Edition.

And it got you a free #Cyberpunk2077 Collector’s Edition on top! Check your DMs. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 10, 2019

The Collector’s Edition of this game is no joke either. It’s a monster of an edition no matter what game you’re talking about, and it comes with a ton of collectible items that are a mix of physical and digital products. The $249.99 Collector’s Edition is already selling out in some places, so you’ll want to grab yours if you’re a big Cyberpunk fan before they’re gone.

Everything that’s included in the Collector’s Edition can be found below:

Physical Items

Collector’s Edition box

Case with game discs

Collectible SteelBook®

25 cm / 10 inch statue depicting V – the game’s protagonist – in action

Hardcover art book

Metal pin set

Quadra V-tech metal keychain

An annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag

Embroidered patches

World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Sticker bomb set

Digital Items

Game soundtrack

Art booklet featuring a selection of art from the game

Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook

Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

As for Reeves’ involvement in Cyberpunk 2077, you can expect him to play a pivotal role. It’s been confirmed that he’s not just making a cameo and is instead a “key character.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on April 16, 2020.