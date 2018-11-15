‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Getting More Hype Than ‘The Witcher III’ At This Point, Says CD Projekt Red

Considering how many millions of copies it sold, we figured that The Witcher III: Wild Hunt would be a hard act for CD Projekt Red to follow. But considering the hype that Cyberpunk 2077 is building up, the developer could have an even bigger hit on its hands.

The company recently revealed new details to its investors through a financial report, in which it noted that its forthcoming action/adventure game was setting a surprising new standard for the company.

Joint CEO Adam Kicinski noted, “”We are comparing apples and apples here: you are witnessing the activity on our own YouTube channel in the first four post-release weeks.

“The six yellow bars on the left represent six of our most popular videos promoting The Witcher III, published between the game’s announcement and ultimate release. The two bluish bars on the right correspond to the two initial – well, maybe not initial since the first-ever Cyberpunk 2077 trailer was released some years ago – but this year we released two new trailers showcasing our upcoming release. The first of those appeared at the end of the second quarter, while the 48-minute gameplay trailer was released this August.

“As you can see, interest in Cyberpunk 2077, or at least in its trailers, is many times greater than in the case of The Witcher.“

Leading up to its release a few years ago, The Witcher III built up an incredible amount of hype with limited reveals — a strategy that CD Projekt Red is continuing to follow with Cyberpunk, which got a limited showcase at E3 2018 before the reveal of the gameplay trailer months later.

“Of course I do not encourage you to draw far-reaching conclusions; however at this early stage of the campaign the most important question from our perspective was whether Cyberpunk – the new IP we’re introducing to the market – will take hold, whether it will be as well received as we would expect, at least in terms of attracting gamer interest,” Kicinski continued. “These viewership figures answer our initial question in the positive: gamers are indeed interested in Cyberpunk 2077 and are eagerly awaiting its release. Of course, the bulk of the campaign still lies ahead. This is merely the beginning; the game has to be completed and there’s a lot of development work in store. We are, however, convinced, that this product has the potential to meet our expectations.”

There is a lot of interest in this new game, but when we’ll see it is still anyone’s guess, as it doesn’t have a release date — though 2019 is very likely. But, yes, we’re eagerly anticipating its arrival, which will likely be for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.