Cyberpunk 2077 Director Reveals Why New Game+ Isn't Possible

One of the directors behind Cyberpunk 2077 has explained why the game doesn't feature a New Game+ option. For the most part, New Game+ has become a fairly common feature in many titles nowadays. The mode has become quite popular with fans in titles like Elden Ring, Starfield, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as it allows for replayability without having to completely start over from scratch. And while some have hoped that NG+ would eventually make its way to Cyberpunk 2077, one of the lead devs in charge of the game believes it'd break the experience.

Speaking to DualShockers, Cyberpunk 2077's lead quest designer Pawel Sasko opened up about the lack of New Game+ in the open-world RPG. Sasko said that the design of Cyberpunk 2077 is quite different from many other games. So much so, in fact, that those within CD Projekt Red never once thought about incorporating the mode when creating Cyberpunk 2077. Because of this, to roll out NG+ at this point in time would require some drastic overhauls to the structure of the game, which just isn't feasible.

"For us, it's really important that when you have components in a game, they all work together and they all work well and they all make sense," Sasko said. "The thing is, Cyberpunk is very specific when it comes to its construction. [...] "It's incredibly difficult to figure out a way where New Game+ could be done in a way that doesn't completely break the way the game is constructed."

"[Cyberpunk 2077 is] to be replayed. It's to try different life paths, try different romances, try different builds," Sasko continued. "There's so many things that you can at least, twice or three times, have a very varied experience in 2077. So this is another answer, the game was built to be replayed that way."

Even if Cyberpunk 2077 was cut out to handle New Game+, it likely still wouldn't be added. This is because, in recent weeks, CD Projekt announced that it had finally wrapped up its ongoing development on Cyberpunk 2077 and had moved the developers on the title to other projects. As such, Cyberpunk 2077 is largely content-complete at this point in time, although there is still one more feature left for those on PC that should arrive eventually.