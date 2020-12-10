Cyberpunk 2077 Trends As Fans Can’t Wait to Explore Night City
Cyberpunk 2077 fans are ready to celebrate as many are finally getting their hands on the game. It’s been a long road to this point for the title as numerous delays have plagued development. Couple that with concerns about developer crunch and actually securing the tech necessary to play it, and you’ve got an extremely eventful year. However, as one of the most anticipated titles of this year, the fans have been all over social media showing off their builds of V and exploring Night City. There have been both good and bad first impressions aplenty. It’s almost as much to take in as the setting itself. But, the web is up to the challenge. Players have discovered numerous bugs in their short time with the game. On average, a lot of people are enjoying the experience. But, even more, are seeing that maybe the future wasn’t all it was promised to be. Check out the responses below:
Comicbook.com reviewed Cyberpunk 2077 and found some things to like in Night City:
here's johnny! #Cyberpunk2077 #Cyberpunk2077Hype #CDProjektRed pic.twitter.com/AQCrgGMwRl— Eilor Marigo (@EilorMarigo) December 10, 2020
“Clunky actions and broken quests aside, it’s still nearly impossible to not get hooked on Cyberpunk 2077 and, more specifically, on Night City,” Tanner Dedmon wrote. “I’ve completed quests that made me physically uncomfortable and yearn for justice or vengeance alongside the affected characters, and I’ve crafted my version of V into exactly the kind of character I’d want with the reassuring knowledge that there will always be an option that fits my preferences. The plentiful possibilities and outcomes beg for multiple playthroughs, and I’m happy to oblige later after a break from Night City and after things have been cleaned up a bit.”
Have you played Cyberpunk yet? Let us know down in the comments!
Almost there
Only 3 hours 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Cyberpunk2077 #CDProjektRed @CyberpunkGame pic.twitter.com/fJlzZr5fiM— Rogers Rodriguez (@rogersrodri_) December 10, 2020
I think so
Is my guy cyber and punk enough? #Cyberpunk2077 #CDProjektRed #Steam pic.twitter.com/JniyWEHpYB— Wes Guerrettaz (@WesGtaz) December 10, 2020
Not exactly normal?
Hehehe...first glitch I found:— Alexandre Negrão (@Alexandre_PRIME) December 10, 2020
#Cyberpunk2077Hype #CDProjektRed pic.twitter.com/hBiOl5C1PZ
Wild times
The first of many screenshots for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC! Photo mode in this game is quite unique. #PC #Cyberpunk2077 #CDProjektRed pic.twitter.com/kAhiRXRhKm— 🦅Lemuel Falcon🦅 (@TheOnlyFalcon17) December 10, 2020
Watching that clock
*tick, tick, tick, tick* the time just won't go faster! I want to play the precious CP77!!! @CDPROJEKTRED @CyberpunkGame #CDProjektRed #Cyberpunk2077— LORDOFSUCC (@LORDOFSUCC1) December 9, 2020
Whew! A test of patience
Almost there#Cyberpunk2077 #CDProjektRed pic.twitter.com/ZoGcaOtw42— BenDraws (@BenDraws13) December 8, 2020
Just scratching the surface
"you're breathtaking"
Been playing this game for 14+ hours now and loving it aside from the 3 game crashes I've had but I'd say that's fine for 14 hours.#CDProjektRed #Cyberpunk2077 #KeanuReeves #Cyberpunk2077Hype #Cyberpunk #xbox #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/j83U7eDlWS— TxKzi (@TxKzi) December 10, 2020
Breathe people
I'm shaking #Cyberpunk2077 #Cyberpunk2077Hype #CDProjektRed #Games #GamerGirl pic.twitter.com/hNSQ5MZpAQ— Jess Palace *:･ﾟ✧ (@Jess_Palace) December 10, 2020