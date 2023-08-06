Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Tour Lets Select People Play DLC Early

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is officially coming on September 26, but developer CD Projekt Red is actually giving some fans the opportunity to try the expansion out much earlier. Unfortunately, to be one of those lucky few who get to try it, you'll need to be in a specific city when CD Projekt Red comes through and win the registration lottery to give yourself a slot at the venue. CD Projekt Red is crisscrossing the globe ahead of Cyperpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty's release date and is giving players in specific cities the chance to sign up and play early.

CD Projekt Red's globe-trotting adventure has actually already begun, as the first stop was in Warsaw, Poland on August 5. The team is bringing Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty to Cologne, Germany on August 25, but registration for that event has already closed. Next up will be Tokyo, Japan on September 2, which you can sign up for right now if you happen to be in the city on that day. There are several other cities listed, but the only one with a date at the time of this writing is Sao Paulo, Brazil on September 17.

Outside of those locked-in dates, CD Projekt Red also has plans for stops in Beijing, Seoul, Paris, and London. Seemingly, these will all happen before September 26, but it's not clear exactly when they'll take place. Regardless, this is a sizeable collection of cities, giving plenty of players the chance to hop in early. And, if you're not in a city CD Projekt Red is visiting, you don't have to wait much longer for the full release anyway.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is out on September 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The expansion is going to make major changes to Cyberpunk's base gameplay, including the addition of things like car combat. Plus, the actual story coming to the expansion is set to be a fun one that stars Idris Elba as Solomon Reed. If he can deliver anything near the level of Keanu Reeves' portrayal of Johnny Sivlerhands in the base game, Cyberpunk 2077 fans will be having a blast.