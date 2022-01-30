Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 Key Art Surfaces Online, Could Release Soon

The next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077 could finally be coming sooner rather than later — especially on the PlayStation 5. While reports and rumors have been making the rounds about a possible update coming to CD Projekt Red’s video game in February, most of the information seemed sketchy at best. But now it would appear that a native version of Cyberpunk 2077 for the PS5 has been spotted in PlayStation Network’s backend.

More specifically, the Twitter account PlayStation Game Size has shared what appears to be a new bit of key art for Cyberpunk 2077 that it claims is associated with a PS5 native version of the video game. The account goes on to speculate that the PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 could release somewhere between the middle of February and early March. While all of this should be taken with a grain of salt or even several, PlayStation Game Size has a relatively decent track record overall.

The timing seems to line up with comments from CD Projekt Red itself last year. “We are hard at work on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022, alongside another major update for all platforms,” shared Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO of the CD PROJEKT Group, as part of a larger press release late last year more broadly about the third quarter of 2021’s financial results.

Cyberpunk 2077 itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

