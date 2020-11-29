Shroud Reveals Why He's Excited for Cyberpunk 2077

✖

After multiple years and countless release date delays, we're arguably closer than ever to experiencing Cyberpunk 2077. The CD Projekt Red title is expected to arrive on December 10th, and fans are already eager to see exactly what that debut will entail. There's already a lot of speculation surrounding the game, and it looks like acclaimed Twitch streamer Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek has a unique perspective on it. During a recent livestream, Shroud was asked to quantify his excitement for Cyberpunk -- and he revealed a very specific reason as to why he's looking forward to it.

“One to ten, how excited are you for Cyberpunk?” Shroud says in the video. I’m not like ten out of ten excitement but I’m definitely excited, you know. I am excited to see what their definition of next-gen is, that’s what I’m excited for. Like yeah, the game’s going to be great. Cool. But I really wanna know are they [CD Projekt] actually going to revolutionize and truly next-gen. We’ll see – that’s what I want to know.”

This reasoning definitely makes sense, and is surely one that gamers of all levels share going into Cyberpunk 2077. In the years worth of announcements leading up to the game's release, there have definitely been some elements and details that seem like they could use the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series One consoles to their fullest potential, something that hasn't really been overwhelmingly apparent in the next-gen titles that have already been released. The game will also allow for cross-gen saves between consoles, which will surely be promising to those who are still waiting to properly go for a next-gen console.

Are you excited to see what Cyberpunk 2077 brings to the next-gen gaming world? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide on December 10 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the game -- from news to rumors and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: